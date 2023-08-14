Sheerness generating plant

The Sheerness Generating plant, in central Alberta.

 Transalta

Re: The clear gap between religiosity and safe power supply

Federal regulations, accelerated by the former Alberta NDP government, led to the shutdown of coal firing at Sheerness Generating Plant and the loss of about 100 good jobs in the station and the jobs in the coal mine. I think that the compensation for this loss was meagre and was mostly burned up in studies.

Alberta1234
The Federal Government with commensurate ratio of provincial support, should subsidize the entire grid for users back to the effective total cost per KWhr of 2008.

Before all the additional fixed charges and increased costs from Wind and solar began to increase the prices paid by the consumer. They should also establish blackout fund to support the vast majority of families who will be harmed by the inevitable blackouts coming when the wind doesn't blow and the sun don't shine.

