Excellent article that nailed the obvious, that Canadian healthcare is an absolute farce.
Because it’s supposedly 'free,' everyone runs to the doctor for minor issues. I’m a senior, and pretty much all seniors I know are on so much medication, it’s scary. They’ve given up living healthy lifestyles because it’s easier and 'free' to run to the doctor. Then they clog up the system for people who really need a doctor.
Here are a few other questions.
Why are naturopathic doctors excluded from 'free' healthcare? They actually cure people.
I never smoked, but I got bronchial asthma from second-hand cigarette smoke. In 1996, medical doctors put me on one puffer with steroids, then on another one… Doctors told me bronchial asthma is for life and I’d have to be on steroid puffers for the duration.
I found a naturopath: with diet and naturopathic medication I was cured in three weeks. Haven’t used a puffer since 1996. Thing is, I could go to a doctor every day, ‘free,’ get pharmaceuticals and pay a pittance. Blue Cross covers the major cost. Yet, to visit a naturopath, physio or massage therapist, I have to pay the full amount out of pocket!
Why is physiotherapy not covered by health care? Physio and massage therapists are essential to muscle and bone issues. Painkillers don’t cure anything, but they do create dependency. Yet we have to pay out of pocket for therapy. It’s now $100/visit.
I believe Premier Smith would agree. I just wish she’d quit letting politics get in the way. She should be strong and stand up for what’s right.
(2) comments
Absolutely 💯
[thumbup] I am 75, avoid the doctor and take no prescription medication. My cure for everything is to walk with my dogs outside, for an hour every day, in all weather. And it works for me !
