Christine Anderson

Christine Anderson said governments want people to be dependent on them. 

 Courtesy Jonathan Bradley/Western Standard

Re: Christine Anderson declines to say when she met Pierre Poilievre

I am disappointed in the recent reporting by Jonathan Bradley regarding Christine Anderson’s visit to Canada. His report came across as a criticism against Ms. Anderson, but he did not give any details or examples to support why Poilievre and the MPs in question considered her views “vile.”

Alberta Farmer
Alberta Farmer

PeePee is a WEF Globalist puppet! The CPC is no different than the liberals!

Strong&Free
Strong&Free

Good letter, thanks for pointing this out. This character assassination's gotta stop, and I think Pierre's reaction was a bit quick, and uncharacteristically insulting towards someone who'd done nothing wrong. I also don't like how he threw his senior MP's under the bus. If he takes issue with CA's opinions, then there's nothing wrong with a simple diplomatic statement about his own contrasting opinion. CA seemed quite happy to to meet with Leslyn Lewis, which makes the whole racist & anti-immigrant charges seem a bit far-fetched.

skchristensen6982
skchristensen6982

Agreed. Nuf said

guest688
guest688

Ms. Brown thank you so very much for your thoughts! Perhaps your guidance will help correct a slight wondering off the path!

Forward Thinking
Forward Thinking

When is the Western Standard going to do a story about Pierre Poilievre and his wifes company Switch Health? How did they know to start a PCR testing company in 2018 how convenient. How much money did the Poilievre's make selling b******t PCR tests to the airports? Why has he not disclosed this to the public? Inquiring minds want to know WS!

AB Sovereignty
AB Sovereignty

Very good letter, and very good questions

LOL (Little Old Lady)
LOL (Little Old Lady)

[thumbup]

