I am disappointed in the recent reporting by Jonathan Bradley regarding Christine Anderson’s visit to Canada. His report came across as a criticism against Ms. Anderson, but he did not give any details or examples to support why Poilievre and the MPs in question considered her views “vile.”
What in particular was “vile” about her views?
The headline attracted my attention but the article had no substance and was disappointingly short. Bradley states Anderson “refused” to respond, when in fact her office had not yet responded. There’s a difference.
One gets the impression that he (or the Western Standard?) had already made up his mind about Christine Anderson, casting her in a negative light, which is what I call biased reporting. Let’s have a little more balance, shall we? How about exploring what her party really represents, instead of allowing the readers to possibly assume the worst.
Lately the Western Standard is coming across as more of a mainstream news outlet. Many of Anderson's supporters are the same ones who have supported Pierre. Freedom-lovers. And the Western Standard needs to understand that many of your reader base are those same types of people.
I would hate to think the Western Standard is becoming just another mainstream outlet.
(7) comments
PeePee is a WEF Globalist puppet! The CPC is no different than the liberals!
Good letter, thanks for pointing this out. This character assassination's gotta stop, and I think Pierre's reaction was a bit quick, and uncharacteristically insulting towards someone who'd done nothing wrong. I also don't like how he threw his senior MP's under the bus. If he takes issue with CA's opinions, then there's nothing wrong with a simple diplomatic statement about his own contrasting opinion. CA seemed quite happy to to meet with Leslyn Lewis, which makes the whole racist & anti-immigrant charges seem a bit far-fetched.
Agreed. Nuf said
Ms. Brown thank you so very much for your thoughts! Perhaps your guidance will help correct a slight wondering off the path!
When is the Western Standard going to do a story about Pierre Poilievre and his wifes company Switch Health? How did they know to start a PCR testing company in 2018 how convenient. How much money did the Poilievre's make selling b******t PCR tests to the airports? Why has he not disclosed this to the public? Inquiring minds want to know WS!
Very good letter, and very good questions
[thumbup]
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.