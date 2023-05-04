Recently, Rachel Notley has called some of us “far right extremists.” Those of us who were born before August 30, 1971 grew up in an era where certain principles were espoused by our provincial government. These principles were:
• The individual is the most important factor in society and therefore has certain rights which must be respected and preserved.
• The major function of a democratic government is to secure for the people the results that the people want from the management of their public affairs.
• As individuals, the security and freedom to choose their destiny.
Some responsibilities of government were to obtain the economic security which Alberta’s rich resources can provide, eliminate poverty, and secure freedom from oppressive debt and taxation. This was to be accomplished by providing Albertans with an effective organization for obtaining information on matters essential to our welfare and for taking action to assert our democratic will.
Ms. Notley, we are not “far right extremists.” We are hard working Albertans who value freedom from government debt and overreach and who care about the welfare of our fellow citizens. We are simply exercising our birthright as Albertans to assert our democratic will. No amount of name calling will deter us.
(4) comments
Well said.
👍
Notley and her brood of NDP socialists are all dumb enough to find injustice in everything except their own behavior. The should not be allowed to form any more government in Alberta - ever.
Hear, hear...
Better and truer words could not be spoken.
