Is this not the very thing that everyone was complaining about in COVID?
Depending on the region you lived in, there was a spectrum of restrictions for workplaces and gatherings and other measures based on a sliding scale of the number of COVID cases, whether active, hospitalized or something of that sort, or even deaths.
I understand that the COVID data was not entirely trustworthy, and people can far more easily detect the weather — all you have to do is step outside.
But that is not the point. The point is this: no matter what we think of Trudeau, this author, and those who agree with him, still believe it is the government's job to act as lord over our work habits. We as Canadians, even conservatives, want the government to control our minds and tell us how to live. This is the antithesis of freedom, and this man must be corrected.
Only God has the power to dictate our habits and behaviours and these are mediated, delegated, by his written word, the Bible, primarily to fathers over their children, until such a time they are mature enough to govern themselves.
If we are expecting the government to make rules for us for when we can and cannot be outside, we are not only treating them like daddy, but we are bowing down to them. With all this talk about freedom, very few seem to want real freedom which comes through self-government — we just want to get a better deal from our overlords.
Meanwhile we turn our backs from the true God, the Lord Jesus Christ, and is it any wonder he gives us over to bow down to the state?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.