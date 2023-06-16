Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence

Re: LA Dodgers invite drag queen group to receive award on field

I don't see drag shows as moral plague although in the interests of children, they should of course be checked by the police.

Straight Shooter
Straight Shooter

This abnormal sickness needs to be kept away from children.

This is sick people, doing sick public spectacle, for other sickos.

KEEP CHILDREN AWAY FROM THIS CHILD ABUSE.

Forward Thinking
Forward Thinking

Of course China has anti-sissy laws in their own country because they are not stupid and know it is corrosive to their society. What makes you think they would not wish ill on us and promote degeneracy in our society? It puts them in a position of power over us. That comment right there displays your ignorance of power and politcs for all to see. In fact drug addiction and degeneracy are stated strategies of the Chines Communist Party as laid out in Unrestricted Warfare by Qiao Liang and Wang Xiangsui. Perhaps you should familiarize yourself with offical CCP government policy before opining on this here publication about things you know nothing about. Just because you yourself are weak and soft and would not do such things to your neighbors does not mean other people will not in the persuit of power. You are projecting your own delusional ideas of how you think onto other people. You must learn to walk a mile in another mans shoes.

BG Manning
BG Manning

“I don't see drag shows as moral plague although in the interests of children, they should of course be checked by the police”

Checked by the police??? You do realize that the people that gave birth to them ( THE CHILDREN) are their guardian AND providers??? How about checking with their parents??

RigPig
RigPig

F*ck 'toned down' ....why don't you try 'ELIMINATED'? Anything else is an attempt to normalize pedophilia. Why can't you 'fellas' keep whatever it is you want to do between adults??

Machuugoo
Machuugoo

Drag shows for adults. Not kids.

rianc
rianc

While it may be okay and reasonable for adults to attend drag queen shows, it is absolutely not reasonable for drag queens to be holding story times with children. Children need to be protected from this form of sexual perversion for pedophiles and grooming of young children by these perverse individuals.

WCanada
WCanada

👍🏼

