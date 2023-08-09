Re: Canada's housing crisis direct result of Trudeau policies
For decades Canada's home-grown birth rate has been significantly below replacement level. The baby boomer bulge is moving up the demographic scale: most are now into retirement age. In fact we're told the non-working boomer bulge is so big that it's an unsustainable proportion of the population. Younger generations are too small to produce enough to keep boomers and themselves supplied with healthcare and other social services. So, the rationale for higher immigration rates is the need to import younger workers to support boomers in retirement.
But, we're also told Canadians face a housing crisis... not enough supply for the native population, let alone for 500,000 new immigrants per year.
How can both crises happen at the same time?
If the population is now an inverted pyramid, there should be plenty of old housing stock coming onto the market as boomers downsize, enter nursing homes or die off, to satisfy the diminishing demand of the later generations. In fact, there should be a glut of real estate on the market. As well, there should be all kinds of empty schools, empty hospitals, under-utilized infrastructure of all kinds, built for the massive boomer generation, now disappearing.
If there’s a housing crisis, it refutes the notion the birth rate has been catastrophically low for decades, which in turn undermines the notion we need to supplement the native-born population with very high levels of immigration.
If there’s a mismatch between housing supply and birth rate, it must be artificially created. Either housing development has been artificially suppressed, or immigration has been too high for too long. We don't need more immigrants who aren't even building enough housing for themselves, let alone producing a surplus to support the retired boomers.
Again, politicians are making excuses for their own failures.
Grant A. Brown is a retired philosopher and home renovator who currently resides in Edmonton, Alberta.
Nothing changes until hyper mass immigration is ended. We can have immigration, but this is insane.
