For decades Canada's home-grown birth rate has been significantly below replacement level. The baby boomer bulge is moving up the demographic scale: most are now into retirement age. In fact we're told the non-working boomer bulge is so big that it's an unsustainable proportion of the population. Younger generations are too small to produce enough to keep boomers and themselves supplied with healthcare and other social services. So, the rationale for higher immigration rates is the need to import younger workers to support boomers in retirement.

free the west
free the west

Nothing changes until hyper mass immigration is ended. We can have immigration, but this is insane.

