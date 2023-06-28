Re: False residential school abuse claims, a libel on Canada's good name
A June 27th article in The Western Standard by Michelle Stirling raised an important question: Is there a mass deception about Canada’s alleged genocide?
On Oct. 27, 2022, parliamentarians in Canada’s House of Commons unanimously voted to describe Indian Residential Schools as an act of genocide, despite the fact that no such evidence has ever been presented.
Certainly, there are countless stories of former residential school students recited in the press or extracts from the recollections gathered in the Truth and Reconciliation Commission reports, but most people will be surprised to learn there is no actual evidence of genocide. In fact, two-thirds of status Indian children did not attend residential schools. Those who did attend had to be enrolled by their parents.
It is true there are many claims of unmarked graves, but none have been excavated to date. Is it possible the world has been led astray? Can it be that both indigenous Canadians and non-indigenous Canadians are being forced into the dehumanizing experience of a mass deception or misperception around historical events?
The article argues that 'Canada is being given a public hanging without due process’ and since the CBC was both willing and able to successfully investigate and report on Mary Ellen Turpel-Lafond’s claim to Indian status, the CBC should be both willing and able to investigate and report on whether the NCTR’s Memorial Register is a list of missing children, or merely a memorial to children who attended residential schools.
One fact stands out. The TRC Report itself states on page 51 that only 423 named students died on the premises of a residential school (see attachment). That being the case, why are there 2800 names on the NCTR’s Memorial Register and on the NCTR’s blood-red banner? The CBC should investigate that discrepancy, as should the Canadian Conference of Catholic Bishops.
If the TRC number is accurate, and it can be established that each of those 423 named children who died on the premises of a residential school between 1867 and 2000, a period of 133 years, is fully accounted for in Department of Indian Affairs documents and provincial death records, would it not be both necessary and appropriate for Parliament to revisit its hasty genocide motion?
Nina Green
Kamloops
