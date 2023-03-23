Thank you for sharing your concerns. The health and safety of our staff and customers is a top priority, and EPL is committed to ensuring our spaces are welcoming for all people to visit and enjoy.
Public libraries are the last public space where everyone is welcome with unconditional positive regard. To manage customer behaviors and incidents, we continue to focus on implementing effective security procedures and training for staff and security. At our Sprucewood Branch, security personnel were increased during peak times in 2022, which resulted in a significant decrease in escalated incidents. In the process of modernizing and increasing accessibility, the washroom doors were removed in 2018.
Thank you for sharing your concerns about our staff. We schedule staff based on customer demand and usage.
The physical altercation with our mobile security guard that you referenced was an extreme, unfortunate and rare incident and not an accurate representation of a typical day or evening at the Library.
EPL continues to work with various levels of government and partner agencies to ensure the Library is a comfortable and vibrant place to learn, work and play, while adapting to the changing demands and complex societal issues of urban centres.
We hope this helps to clarify some of your concerns, and we look forward to welcoming you back to the Library soon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.