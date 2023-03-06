Smith

Premier Danielle Smith of Alberta.

 Arthur C. Green/Western Standard

Re: Smith says "the unvaccinated are the most discriminated against group."

Danielle Smith’s comment last year concerning her belief that the unvaccinated are “the most discriminated against group,” continues to be a topic of hurt and anger in my community where many people, including dedicated UCP and CPC voters, feel she needs to go beyond her “clarification,” and actually apologize.

Recommended for you

(10) comments

klcarterdp
klcarterdp

Mr Wong, I suggest you talk to those people Premier Smith was talking about, and they have been the most discriminated against group in her lifetime (last ~50 years). In the last 50 years in Alberta, when has an Asian told they could not go to University because they were Asian? When has a "person of colour" been fired from a job because they were not the "right colour", when has any minority group been told they were not allowed to go out to restaurants, gyms, movies, pretty much anything "normal". These things and more all happened to the "un-vaxxed", and this should never have been allowed to happen. You need to talk to the many people these vaccination policies affected, and many of those were "people of colour".

Report Add Reply
mcumming
mcumming

As far as I am concerned premier Smith has n0thing to apologize and the ones in government who kicked an organization ready and prepared to manage this mild flu-like so called pandemic. I did not get vaccinated which was a hoax on the people Of Alberta.

Report Add Reply
Woodrow George
Woodrow George

[thumbup]

Report Add Reply
mcumming
mcumming

Alberta had an organization in place which was wel organized and ready to answer for any pandemic and prepared to take over the whole job of a severe pandemic which could be a lot more serious than the mild flu-like disease we lost over 2 1/2 of economic activity which could have kept us prosperous. At the beginning of this overly hyped stupidity it was very evident that it was a disease killing old with different other things wrong with them and the young were not adversely effected so 2 1/years ago I advocated why not let the young go back to work and treat older people more as they were in much more danger of death. I would think that far more people died due to effects other than covid.

Report Add Reply
Slightly Annoyed
Slightly Annoyed

Maybe you should be looking for “an apology” from the leaders of government that actually unleashed COVID on people of all colours. Or would that be “racist”?

Report Add Reply
Woodrow George
Woodrow George

[thumbup]

Report Add Reply
A Person
A Person

Smith was right to say what she did and I support her, so long as she doesn’t back down. Curiously, I don’t remember other groups being forced to quit their jobs, disallowed to eat in restaurants or go to public events, forbidden from life-saving surgeries and slanderously called misogynistic racists by our so-called leaders because of our personal health choices, but I guess I’m just part of this author’s group of people she’d prefer society to disregard. Funny how when the shoe doesn’t fit, she insists on wearing it anyways. Isn’t there enough room in her heart and mind to accept that others (ie, non-special interest groups) have been hurt by the federal and provincial governments’ outlandish decisions and may need some compassion and understanding in order to be healthy again? Lord knows, I’m still traumatized after the unnecessary loss of my stepfather who died in the panicking arms of his grandson, my son, after he was pushed out of an empty hospital room that was never utilized according to their preposterously incorrect models concerning the ‘vid, and choked on dinner in his home. Perhaps I would garner more sympathy if I was not white?

Report Add Reply
Woodrow George
Woodrow George

[thumbup]

Report Add Reply
AB Sovereignty
AB Sovereignty

*sigh* Prior to cancelling all my Postmedia subscriptions, all I read were Letters like this. I come here and I am seeing the same tripe in the Letters section. Not a good sign at all.

Report Add Reply
guest688
guest688

AB Sovereignty I hear you... that said lets not forget that Wong may be writing on behave of the Alberta NDP election committee. But as long as Wong is paying for the WS subscription which advocates right wing thinking... and is fooling no one... who cares!

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.