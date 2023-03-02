Re: Bernier says Rouleau report comes as no surprise

The illegal, treasonous and seditious ‘Freedom Convoy’, which last winter, occupied critical infrastructure such as highways and international boarder crossings, terrorized residents of Ottawa with threats and physical violence, and some of who’s participants plotted to murder RCMP officers; has been found by Justice Paul Rouleau (who former Conservative Prime Minister Stephen Harper appointed to the Supreme Court of Yukon back in 2014,) the commissioner of inquiry, to have warranted Justin Trudeau’s invocation of the Emergency Act.

Recommended for you

(2) comments

Forward Thinking
Forward Thinking

If Trudeau, Pussyevre, and Harper are members of the UNI-PARTY what does it matter who appointed who to which court? Idiot!

Report Add Reply
Forward Thinking
Forward Thinking

Chris Latta is an absolute clown show. What gives Chris the right to think the government gets to tell me and my fellow citizens where we can go and do based on some fraudulent virus hoax narrative. We cannot continue to share this nation with Commie scum like Chris Latta.

"who former Conservative Prime Minister Stephen Harper appointed to the Supreme Court of Yukon back in 2014,"

He talks about Harper and Pussyevre like they are any different then Trudeau. They are all the same and the fact that Latta cannot put two and two together further illustrates what a r****d he is. There is no difference between any of these people or parties they are all members of the UNI-PARTY you fool!

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.