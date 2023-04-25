All roads lead to Rome and the Chinese electoral interference entanglement leads directly to Prime Minister Trudeau of which there is no exception. The Liberals' management of reports of the Chinese electoral meddling has been botched from day one.
With the continuous scandals and faux pas almost daily, the incompetence raises its ugly head with nary any relief in sight. Where is the promised open and transparent governance the Liberals had promised before attaining power?
More proof, from a leaked U. S. Pentagon assessment that Justin Trudeau advised the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) that Canada will never meet its defence spending target. This will erode ties with partners and allies, involving critical security risks. Some countries are concerned that Canada will be unable to meet its obligations because of its lack of funding for its military establishments.
The most critical concern would be the Arctic, where a group of Canadian Rangers patrol the boundaries on skidoos to establish Canadas boundaries. This is a huge undertaking, but it will take more than a Canadian flag implanted in the ice, and a bottle of Canadian whiskey to establish sovereignty claims. Best case scenario is the United States continuously being expected to defend Canada, carry our water and complete the heavy lifting.
Commitments to our allies should be first and foremost, as there is strength in numbers. However, quoting the wise words of Melanie Joly — our strength is "convening."
The entire lack of Canadian leadership is profoundly absent — cue Pierre Poilievre.
