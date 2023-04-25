Trudeau with troops

PM Justin Trudeau visits Canadian soldiers in Latvia, July 10th, 2018.  

 Courtesy Adam Scotti/Office of the Prime Minister

Re: Trudeau told NATO Canada will never meet its spending goal

All roads lead to Rome and the Chinese electoral interference entanglement leads directly to Prime Minister Trudeau of which there is no exception. The Liberals' management of reports of the Chinese electoral meddling has been botched from day one.

