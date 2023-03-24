Re: MORGAN, Trudeau's Chinese water torture as leaks continue
Justin Trudeau suffers from Chinese water torture syndrome and there is no relief in sight.
With his persistent dipsy-doodling and attempt at stick handling around significant issues there is no prospect of him slithering away. Persistent relentless badgering and the public's tenacious awareness in the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) interference in Canadian elections will remain front and centre.
Mr. Trudeau is more concerned about unearthing the leaks and the whistleblower than he is about the security and integrity of this country. The cryptic source of the leaks will continue to plague Mr. Trudeau until such time pettifogging impediments are dealt with and resolved to the public's satisfaction.
The best way to get to the bottom of this dilemma is through a public inquiry to shed light on this controversial topic, and nothing less. Opposition parties must realize this government is in a minority and the combined parties have the numbers to declare a vote for an inquiry with a non-confidence vote and force an election. Jagmeet Singh are you listening?
A "special rapporteur" with social connections to the family reeks of bias, whether you admit it to yourself or not. The optics are crystal clear. The very least Mr. Johnston should do is to recuse himself. Solving this contentious brouhaha is key to our democratic system which needs to be resolved immediately.
