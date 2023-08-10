State
(14) comments
Is he 'Radical'?
Trump is arrogant but he truly wants everyone to experience the American dream. Biden and Trudeau are arrogant and they hate the idea of an average private sector worker experiencing the American or Canadian dream.
um......"when [trump] ran for President......he really wanted the presidency..." This is the insight being revealed here. Ok. Kind of like the tautology we heard in the introductory Logic course in university. "All goats are goats." Yep---true statement. Like "All letters to the editor are letters to the editor." There is a couple of minutes of our time here that we will never get back......
Exactly, with you 100%
Andrés Thomsen is suffering from TDS, nothing you said is based in fact, nothing you said is truthful, therefore I have come to the conclusions that you are simply another brainwashed liberal who can no longer decipher reality from fiction.
Perhaps Anders Thomsen you should read the "Presidential Records Act" . . . which you obviously know NOTHING about . . .
Were you one of those dumb Scandinavians standing with the "Welcome" signs when the "Hordes" invaded Sweden back in the mid-teens?
You are so uninformed & naive you should apply for a job at the CBC . . . .
Anders Thomsen . . . . what a Moronic observation . . . complete utter NONSENSE!
Trump said over and over he Luved the USA and was doing it for the Citizens who had been ignored for decades as the Elites ran the show for their own benefit.
No one confirms this corruption than the president occupant of the WH who is easily the most Corrupt EVER. The Obama/Biden tag team of Grifters have run the USA into the ditch as they sold out the Citizens.
The entire World is falling apart, mostly due to the 2020 Fraud Election . . .
Within 2 years Trump created the BEST US Economy in 50 years . . . lowest Minority Unemployment EVER . . . and by 2019 Family Incomes in the USA increased by $9,000. Of course you Anders didn't know any of that because you want the Fraud Legacy Media.
Trump was Crushing China with Tarifs & Trade Regulations in 2019 . . . then came the Wuhan Virus ! ! !
Where do you suppose the "Elites" were all invested Anders?
Exactly right.
I disagree with this letter about Trump's motives and court challenges as the court allegations seem to be much more of a witch hunt being performed by the Democrats, and a dangerous mis-use of the legal system which they forget sets precedent for Republicans to turn the tables, and Biden certainly has a lot more corruption in his closet. However, I would very much like to see the Republicans move beyond Trump. He is hated by half the population and was very chaotic in his presidency. While some of what he did was very good for the US, you will never get beyond the Trump derangement syndrome. And he is old. Why vote in yet another old guy with no new ideas who is only running on "I was robbed of the presidency in 2020". There are some very good interesting competitors running for the GOP nomination who are competent, interesting, young, and have ideas. Time to move on from Trump!!
Trump's presidency was not chaotic. His policies worked well for the economy and improved the lives of the average person --- for all demographics --- in the USA. He is the only president that has NEVER started a war during his presidency. That should tell you a lot. And he is the only president that donated his income to charity. You are correct in your observation that there was chaos. But if you are intellectually honest and consider the source of the chaos, it was generated by the media and the Democrats. And for 3 years, the chaos revolved around a big, fat lie (Russian collusion hoax), which the Democrats even knew from the beginning was a lie. The Left caused the chaos. And now you blame Trump. It is like blaming the victim for the crime. But that seems to be the topsy-turvy world the Left likes us to live in. A world where truth is a lie and a lie is a truth.
Has the WS been infiltrated by CBC and Trudeau?
Wow cognitive dissonance is strong with this CBC writer
Totally agree with you!
👍
