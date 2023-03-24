It is not the transgender community that is concerning. It is the sex-offender community that will utilize trans-human rights laws to justify deviant behaviour... behaviour like having male genitalia flopping about in a swimming pool changeroom where children are present. This is indecent exposure, and not having the right to ask questions is absurd.
As a mother of a young child, a victim herself, and someone who has worked with sexual offenders, I know that children and women need protection from opportunistic sexual deviants. Sixty percent of sexual abuse victims are under 17, and more than 80% of victims are women. Women and children across Canada fall victim to sexual offences majority occurring by naturally born men. Consider the Me-Too movement.
Instead of protesting trans events, we should be protesting the government for not doing their homework on child trafficking and sex crimes occurring in Calgary or anywhere else, when considering or policing the Human Rights Act.
In Lethbridge just recently, a six-week-old baby was brutally sexually assaulted by her father. Instead of accommodating everyone, policies should be in place to protect the public from sexual offenders and ensure human rights laws aren’t being taken advantage of.
There should be private gender-neutral restrooms for people to use in addition to restrooms/changerooms catering to a specific sex, not gender identity. We can protect the vulnerable and be accepting of gender identities in public spaces simultaneously. But a penis in a women’s rest/change/washroom is unacceptable.
