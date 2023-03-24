Concerned parent says man naked in little girls change room

Anyone who contacted WS and witnessed the transwoman with her penis hanging out in the changing room in front of little girls is asked to call CPS if they did not do so. 

 Western Standard Photo

Re:  CPS asking witnesses to trans-woman incident pool to file police reports

It is not the transgender community that is concerning. It is the sex-offender community that will utilize trans-human rights laws to justify deviant behaviour... behaviour like having male genitalia flopping about in a swimming pool changeroom where children are present. This is indecent exposure, and not having the right to ask questions is absurd.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.