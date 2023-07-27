Prime Minister Justin Trudeau during a recent visit to the Calgary Stampede. For all the good humour, little consideration of Alberta's interests was signalled in the comnpostion of the reshuffled Cabinet.
The announcement of the federal cabinet shuffle proved interesting.
Because of their inept performances, four ministers did not re-offer themselves for service. Under the bus went Marco Mendicino, David Lametti, Mona Forte and Omar Alghabra. All were unqualified for the positions they held. Bill Blair and Anita Anand were transferred to other ministries.
There are no heroes waiting in the wings. Quite the contrary: A definite improvement would be to collect a few mannequins and sporadically place them amongst the Liberal cabinet members; they might add as much value as the bobbleheads they replaced.
Swapping people who have been hopeless at their jobs but are now staging fresh profiles in cabinet will also prove futile: the faces and names will change but very little else. Liberal bench strength is non-existent and there are no celebrities available.
The Liberals maintain shuffling the cabinet is due to an "affordability crisis." Where has Justin Trudeau been for the last eight years? From day one when he took office his government accomplished virtually nothing except to tax and spend.
The new round of diversity hires will be as abysmal as the last lot.
By the way, what cabinet post is in the offing for de facto leader Jagmeet Singh, or is he being shuffled out too?
(5) comments
Spoken like a true incel who can't find a girlfriend to appease his peculiar sexual "tastes"...
Jughead Singh any goin anywhere until he qualifies for his gold plated pension, those Rolex watches and 5,000.00 dollar suits don’t buy themselves.
Ah, yes; Alberta's #1 Incel with a Grade 4 education pretending racism doesn't spur his loathing. If he had even half of the IQ of Mr. Singh, he might have even made it to Grade 8. Nah, he's too interested in the sound of his own voice pretending to be knowledgeable when in fact all he's doing is creating a vacuum
Exactly!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.