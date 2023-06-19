Justin Trudeau

 

 Courtesy Evan Mitsui/CBC

Re: Trudeau calls informing parents of transgender child "far right"

I am trying to understand what the "Trans" community really wants. Do they want to be fully accepted as being a true member of their chosen gender, in all aspects?

(6) comments

D&J
D&J

Do you. Let me do me. Leave the kids alone. What is the matter with freedom for all?

Report Add Reply
Raz
Raz

What do Trans people want? How about to chemically castrate JT so that he can join the club?

Report Add Reply
Silence Dogood
Silence Dogood

I don’t really care what they want, they are barely a fraction of a percent of the population.

I hope they get the mental help they need. In the mean time, they can stay away from kids.

Report Add Reply
BurdLadie
BurdLadie

Douglas Murray wrote a book, The Madness of Crowds, where he discusses this issue. He himself is gay, and doesn't agree with the current Trans movement. He claims these people are gay, but don't want or can't accept it. They need psychotherapy, to help them accept the body they have and who they are attracted to. What kind of life will they have with a mutilated body, being half male or female or with non functional genitals? Only their own kind will be attracted to them, and they will still be regarded as weird. Adults should have the choice to make and accept the repercussions. Children should not be allowed any hormone therapy or surgery, but psychotherapy. There are stories surfacing, where biological girls are regretting the conversion, but it's too late. Children are not mature enough to understand the long term destruction to their bodies. Children want to be fairies, or a lion, or some cartoon character, which is unrealistic. So how can you trust them to make this life altering decision ? People have to put more pressure on government to stop this nonsense.

Report Add Reply
martina1
martina1

[thumbup][thumbup]

Report Add Reply
Forward Thinking
Forward Thinking

The trans community represents .02 percent of the population and as such no one really cares what they want. It is the Regimes apparatus that is forcing this upon the rest of us against our will.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.