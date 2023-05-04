Hillary Clinton

Hillary Clinton

Clinton to speak to Liberal convention

Halleluiah, Hillary Clinton is appearing, to liberate Canada and the Liberals from a fate worse than death. By comparison a severe case of psoriasis will never disappear and is as deplorable. Understandable how Liberals assiduously point the finger at Conservatives of "Americanizing" Canadian politics, never gazing in the mirror. Pot meet kettle.

