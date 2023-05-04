Halleluiah, Hillary Clinton is appearing, to liberate Canada and the Liberals from a fate worse than death. By comparison a severe case of psoriasis will never disappear and is as deplorable. Understandable how Liberals assiduously point the finger at Conservatives of "Americanizing" Canadian politics, never gazing in the mirror. Pot meet kettle.
Possessing the moxie to focus on Canadian content, it is highly questionable why the Liberals would select a specious celebrity from a neighbouring country to speak at a national political party's convention in Canada. Mrs. Clinton has nothing to contribute to Canada now, and never has before.
Are there no esteemed Canadians the Liberals can unveil without enticing a foreigner and having to shell-out big bucks as well? Could this chicanery of politics be considered "election interference?"
This fatuity is hyped as a glorified Liberal convention, though in reality it will be a US-style Democratic convention with Liberal/Canadian aficionados and much genuflecting. No need for Mrs. Clinton to school Liberals on "deplorable," they already have that down pat.
The Liberals decision to invite Hillary as a guest speaker is a regretful selection as there will be no policy change regarding China and the CCP — at least not with open doors.
Yesterday's testimony by Alexandre Trudeau claims he would "vouch for the honour and innocence of the Chinese donor. Thing is, who will vouch for Alexandre Trudeau? What was the purpose of his testimony before the committee? The outcome was as predictable Katie Telford's deposition, and as pathetic.
