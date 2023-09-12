Just when you think you've seen the most cringeworthy international display from Justin Trudeau, he goes one better.
Given the absence of Sophie on his global forays, Xavier is dragged along as J.T.'s performance prop. Quite the scenario In Indonesia: "Team Barbie", decked out in tropical-looking shirts, stride across the stage — with musical accompaniment — to greet Indonesia's head-of-state. Who, one can only guess, must have been ecstatic at the prospect of welcoming a fifteen-year-old kid, along with his chronically juvenile father.
Then on to India and the G20; and a return to the country of the Bollywood Debacle of a few years ago.
This visit was hardly an improvement on the previous Trudeau family state visit...just fewer members present. Despite predictions from the senior member of Team Barbie about 'tough talk' regarding (Indian) election interference, "rule-of-law", Ukrainian military occupation, and other weighty matters, he was pretty much shut out of high level talks. He did, however, manage a 15-minute 'side room' chat with PM Narendra Modi.
Those of us here at home, already embarrassed by J.T.'s efforts to be globally relevant, learned that his 'ride' couldn't take off on Sunday, as planned. Perhaps fatigued by all the recent domestic cross-country flights, exacerbated by the international long-hauls, the 36-year-old plane just couldn't rise to the occasion. There sits the plane...waiting for the necessary "components" to become airworthy once more. Justin may be late for yet another extravagant Liberal (caucus) retreat in London. And Xavier is skipping school.
A grounded plane; another pointless round of international summits. Disastrous polling numbers; Pierre Poilievre and the Conservatives offering a welcome alternative to the tone-deaf Liberals; and a clear message that Canadians have had their fill of Justin Trudeau himself.
