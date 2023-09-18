Howard Beale Peter Finch

"I'm mad as hell, and I'm not going to take it any more." Writer Murray Lytle cites Howard Beale, portrayed by Peter Finch in the 1976 movie 'Network..'.' The Beale character was actually failing mentally but nevertheless captures the essence of popular feeling in a rant that resonates uncomfortably nearly 50 years after it was filmed.

 MGM/United Artists

I recently read an article by Substack author Eugyppius' I think may have overlapped with Canadian as well as German politics.

Eugyppius has never revealed who he is but on the basis of his writing, I believe him to be one of today’s most erudite social commenters. All we know is that he is a retired, German university professor who became popular for his views on all things COVID.

Merkel equestrian statue

An equestrian statue is reported to have self-destructed due to the poor materials it's made of, thereby providing a visible metaphor for the state of European politics.
Merkel statue 2

BoomerOG
BoomerOG

I would add prevarication, corruption and toxic narcissism to hollowness and deceit .

guest310
guest310

Individualism lost nothing but herd mentality .

guest205
guest205

[thumbup]

RealDemocracy
RealDemocracy

Hear hear !!

