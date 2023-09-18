"I'm mad as hell, and I'm not going to take it any more." Writer Murray Lytle cites Howard Beale, portrayed by Peter Finch in the 1976 movie 'Network..'.' The Beale character was actually failing mentally but nevertheless captures the essence of popular feeling in a rant that resonates uncomfortably nearly 50 years after it was filmed.
I recently read an article by Substack author Eugyppius' I think may have overlapped with Canadian as well as German politics.
Eugyppius has never revealed who he is but on the basis of his writing, I believe him to be one of today’s most erudite social commenters. All we know is that he is a retired, German university professor who became popular for his views on all things COVID.
In his posting he reported on the collapse of an equine statue of Angela Merkel at the Tempel Museum in Germany.
The statue, meant to represent Europe and constructed of low carbon, recycled concrete, shows Ms. Merkel seated on an American quarter horse. Sadly and from the beginning, both Ms. Merkel and her mount tended to fall apart. Recently the entire enterprise met an untimely end — irreparably collapsing under the weight and weakness of its own construction.
And perhaps its implied hubris.
Eugyppius commented on the metaphorical implications of the disintegration of an aggrandizing statue of a politician who authored much of the disintegrating policies of the country which she led.
But perhaps the metaphor can be extended across the North Atlantic. Our own 'Hamlet' recently cooled his jets, literally, in India due to reliance on an airplane that wouldn’t fly. Was the airplane balking at Mr. Trudeau’s penchant for generating more carbon dioxide? Was it just tired of having its wings flown off by our globetrotting Scolder-in-Chief? Inquiring minds would like to know.
Angela Merkel always reminded me of John le Carre’s character, George Smiley, in drag. A grey bureaucrat somewhat befuddled by a changing world... She was also the Chancellor of Germany and in all sincerity, good for her. But she was not my political leader and so I didn’t notice the hollowness of her governance as Eugyppius has.
Hollowness and deceit seem to be a hallmark of our brave new world.
It has been reported the disinformation reporter for the New European, a British newspaper, was caught lying on her resume.
According to the redoubtable Victor Davis Hanson, the US Energy Secretary ensured smooth passage of her electric vehicle by having a gas-powered car block access to a charging station so she wouldn’t have to wait an hour to have her car charged.
In California, electric car owners are required to plug in at night so that the power can be drained from their batteries to literally keep the lights on.
A politician from Minnesota, who promoted dismantling the Minneapolis Police Department, is incensed that she was beaten in front of her children as her car was stolen.
Life is full of hollow, deceitful ironies.
When Mr. Trudeau ran from the truckers, my eyes were opened in a Pauline-like loss of the scales blinding my vision. In a foreshadowing of Ms. Merkel and her horse, I could see that his government too, was hollow.
Perhaps in India we witnessed the accelerating disintegration of the federal government. Just as statues must be made of competent materials, so too must economies be based on policies with more integrating strength than “budgets balance themselves” and “I don’t concern myself with macroeconomics.”
Perhaps it is time that we stand up like so many Howard Beales and say that we are mad as hell and won’t take it anymore. Perhaps it is time to elect a government that is capable of more than hollowed out caricatures of policy based on cartoonish understandings of the world and its climate and economic systems.
“All the king’s horses and all the king’s men, couldn’t put Ms. Merkel back together again.”
If we don’t call a halt to the hollow stupidity of our culture, then ditto our country. It is time for Canadians to man up and stop being such silly people willing to accept such obviously hollow and stupid policies from our governments of whatever political stripe.
(4) comments
I would add prevarication, corruption and toxic narcissism to hollowness and deceit .
Individualism lost nothing but herd mentality .
[thumbup]
Hear hear !!
