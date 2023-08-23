A month ago, I was listening to a podcast interview and the person being interviewed was introduced with reference to their PhD in International Studies.
“Who better to discuss this topic but someone who spent time investigating it in his doctoral studies!”
The interviewee started the discussion by saying,
“Before we start, I need to set you straight on a few points of your introduction. A Ph.D is a degree and there is an instrument called a thermometer which also has degrees, and we know where it is best to stick the thermometer.”
It caused me to laugh out loud because his sentiments were so close to my own.
However, there is a phenomenon I call 'degree inflation' occurring which is damaging to both academia and to civil society.
There is, in my view, an increasing tendency of those with advanced degrees to leverage their degree into a, “I am a smart person” attitude towards current events. It is like the degree holder is paraphrasing philosopher Rene Descartes and saying, “I have a degree, therefore I am”.
Degree inflation is neither a new phenomenon nor can one be vaccinated against it.
No one ever asks about the topic of someone’s doctoral dissertation and for the degreed person, it is tempting to hold forth boldly and with certainty on topics about which they have no knowledge.
They can safely assume that no one will embarrassingly ask, “Well, what credentials do you bring to the discussion?” If someone does ask the embarrassing question then it can be difficult to mumble out, “Well, none actually.”
I was reminded of this recently when listening to a news program in which a local academic was asked to opine on the latest sins of our premier. Not surprisingly, the professor’s opinions came out gravely as declarative statements.
“She has broken the law and there has to be a legal consequence of such behaviour!”
But when did political science professors develop the expertise to read events described in the local newspaper, determine criminality, assess culpability and declare appropriate consequences?
While I might appreciate the thoughts of the professor regarding the potential political outcomes of our premier’s alleged sins, I don’t think such professors have the expertise to opine on legal matters. Surely, we still believe in 'innocent until proven guilty,' in a duly constituted court proceeding.
As I said, it is sometimes difficult to separate competence from strongly held opinion when the temptation to leverage off the degree is so strong. This is when degree inflation becomes dangerous and it happens all the time.
How many global warming 'experts' understand the physics of heat transfer across variable media?
Yet I have heard professors in the arts departments state with certainty that the lowly carbon dioxide molecule is responsible for the hell being delivered with every moderately hot day that I enjoy.
How many financial gurus understand the practical implications of Dr. Michell’s modern monetary theory? We have a prime minister who thinks budgets balance themselves when bathed in love. Do you want people like him to help balance your bank account?
Our universities are full of experts who think Russia is a 'gas station masquerading as a nation' and is economically and militarily weak. How is that working out for the benighted people of Ukraine?
Here is my advice and please take it with a grain of salt.
When you listen to anyone offering an opinion, either on the news, a podcast or at a party, ask yourself, “What credentials do they have to give weight to their opinions?”
And if you really want to be cheeky, ask them directly what their credentials are.
It is a fair question and is certain to shut up the opinionaters. They are often a gassy lot who need to remember where things with a lot of degrees are most usefully placed.
From 2015 to 2020, Murray Lytle PhD. P.Eng, was a Member of the National Energy Board.
There you go again Murray . . . . thinking logically like an Engineer !
Universities have been turning out fake intellects for decades now . . . some go into Politics and many who Fail turn to Teaching, which is why our youth are just so dumbed down today.
The majority of the population is deep in debt and poor, the top 1 to 5% are elite
and political billionaires. It's not because they're smart, it's because they're criminals robbing us every single day.
Taz, very true, and so why do we call the criminals elite. We have forgotten how to speak truthfully. Propaganda about the "elites" continually repeated, makes us forget to speak forthright. I've read someone call them S---bags. I don't blame him for this anger. Helena Guenther
There is a massive gap between intelligence (today's euphemism for scholastic performance) and smart. I would agree whole heartedly with the author save one point, smart is truly a mix of experience, wisdom, intelligence and thoughtfulness. What the author is speaking of is credentials, certainly not smarts and likely not intelligence. I always replace 'credentialled' with 'expert' in media references.
Well said, thank you.
