Runnymede

Canada's constitutional history runs all the way back to 1215, via the British tradition that it inherited. That was when here at Runnymede, the powers of the monarchy were first limited by some of the king's subjects.

Bill 1 for the government of Danielle Smith was the oft-derided and much reviled Alberta Sovereignty Act. Retired judges said it was fine, authorities in constitutional law said it was illegal, others lit their hair on fire.

Frankly, I found the original version of the bill a bit hard to follow. Who was able to do what to whom was not clear to me. But, that has been resolved. What was agreed on by everyone from the beginning was that whatever Alberta did, it could not defy Canada’s constitution. That seems reasonable and I will come back to this.

