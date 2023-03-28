Abandoned oil well

Abandoned oil well

Canada’s Prime Minister was widely panned for opining that the Chinese were the ones to watch due to their ability to make fast and efficient governance and regulatory changes. In an ostensibly democratic country, such totalitarian power through fascistic decrees is frowned on.

The UCP government of Danielle Smith is finding this out. The government has proposed changes to the Liability Management Incentive Program by giving a $100 million royalty credit to oil companies that voluntarily clean up orphan wells. As an Alberta taxpayer, I can think of many other good uses for that $100 million.

AB Sovereignty
AB Sovereignty

Very good read.

Our problem with orphan wells is in part due to the whining of the oil co's (big and small), and in part due to our governments (wrongly) believing the whines. Whenever we talk about a recovery bond being put in place for each well drilled, the whines begin and the threats to drill elsewhere rise. Well, call their bluff. It is not an unreasonable request to say to any company you will clean up your mess, and it is usually not required that we force them to pay up front. But the oil industry has done it to itself through some bad actors.

Worth noting, far more wells are abandoned properly by oil companies than not, by a huge multiple. what we have happening is usually small sized companies (recently a good many being Chinese) with no intention of following proper procedures (this includes the leases, pipelines, etc they build, its all about cutting corners), and then planning to walk away when the profits have been funneled.

Require abandonment bonds. If nothing else require abandonment bonds from all companies that do not have a sufficient history behind them of proper abandonments. Those that follow the rules don't need the bond. Those that still need to prove themselves, absolutely do.

Free Canada
Free Canada

All Governments for the last 40 years have put this issue to the back burner. It must be addressed now as things are finally a little better. Surprisingly, Ottawa gave Alberta 1 billion for clean up. About 800 mil has been spent. The companies that do this work are all on a role, and the funding to keep them going must be found. We can complain all day long who was at fault here, but this achieves nothing. Let’s take action to keep the clean up going. Also, let’s make sure all current wells never become Orphan wells.

BoomerOG
BoomerOG

And the issue isn't replicated with abandoned wind and solar assets.

racer99
racer99

BoomerOG: Good point!

SuperBaba
SuperBaba

Boomer 06: good point! [thumbup]

