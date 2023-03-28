Canada’s Prime Minister was widely panned for opining that the Chinese were the ones to watch due to their ability to make fast and efficient governance and regulatory changes. In an ostensibly democratic country, such totalitarian power through fascistic decrees is frowned on.
The UCP government of Danielle Smith is finding this out. The government has proposed changes to the Liability Management Incentive Program by giving a $100 million royalty credit to oil companies that voluntarily clean up orphan wells. As an Alberta taxpayer, I can think of many other good uses for that $100 million.
For the past twenty or so years, energy companies have been required to include the costs of reclamation and abandonment in their development applications. There is also a requirement that these costs be covered by escrow accounts or letters of credit so that owners cannot declare bankruptcy to avoid their obligation to clean up their industrial activities - “he who pollutes, pays.” The status of these reclamation accounts can be viewed on the AER website.
So, the problem of reclamation liabilities are fixed but we are still left with the vexing issue of the orphaned wells. Should the industry foot the bill and let individual companies sort out who will pay what? If that route is followed, we will be having this same discussion twenty years from now. Should Alberta taxpayers pay the bill through royalty rebates, or should there be a cost sharing agreement?
Sequestering funds for future reclamation costs makes the implicit assumption that these costs will be paid using current and future cash flows. The problem with the orphan wells is that there is no longer any cash flow to pay for the reclamation. Is it possible that some companies unloaded assets to avoid reclamation liabilities? Is it possible that these assets were bought by companies that subsequently went bankrupt because they misjudged the available cash flow? If so, who is at fault?
I argue that there are three parties that bear liability and, rather than assess specific liability, it is assumed to be in proportion to the share of production. The government bears liability for not ensuring the viability of the final company to purchase the assets. The company or companies selling the assets are assumed to have enjoyed a benefit without paying their full share of the environmental obligations. The final purchasing company has liability for being sloppy about the obligations it was taking on. However, this company no longer exists and this leaves liability with the other parties.
Alberta is justifiably proud of its oil and gas information management system that is a wonder of the world. The system captures the ownership chain of the orphan wells and the production gained by each of the owners. If the reclamation liability is owned in proportion to the resources extracted, then each owner can be assessed. But the government also has a liability because it failed in its conservation obligation.
The current UCP proposal suggests that the government owns 100 percent of the problem. I suspect that is just another way of saying, “We are sick of the problem and we want it to go away so we will take care of it.”
And that is being cavalier with my money. I had nothing to do with the fiasco and so reject any solution which says I am solely to blame. I did enjoy tax and royalty revenue of about twenty five percent from the assets when they were producing so, to that extent, I am willing to pay my share.
This alternative proposal is shown on the following table. It assumes a reclamation cost of $100,000 for an orphan well which produced 1 million barrels of oil equivalent over its production history.
Some of these orphan wells are over twenty years old. Has the world ended because they weren’t reclaimed? Nope. I am not an expert in the design issues and costs of reclaiming wells, but if the Pareto Principle is operative then perhaps ninety percent of the environmental benefits can be obtained by incurring 30% of the estimated reclamation costs. It is worth estimating the cost-benefit of various “amounts” of reclamation effort to optimize landowner safety at the lowest cost.
The Smith government is to be credited for attempting to resolve the orphan well issue, but it needs to remember whose money is providing this largesse to the oil patch. There are other ways of looking at this problem that appropriately share liability and which do not rely on Cadillac design criteria.
This proposal will be challenged on the basis that the sale price of the asset included a charge for environmental liabilities and so charging them again is unfair to the early owners. I am wondering if the environmental liabilities were accurately represented in the sales price and in the absence of data, assume the worst case. Is it fair? Life is not fair, and, in the case of orphan wells, everyone will have to pitch in. That seems fair.
Very good read.
Our problem with orphan wells is in part due to the whining of the oil co's (big and small), and in part due to our governments (wrongly) believing the whines. Whenever we talk about a recovery bond being put in place for each well drilled, the whines begin and the threats to drill elsewhere rise. Well, call their bluff. It is not an unreasonable request to say to any company you will clean up your mess, and it is usually not required that we force them to pay up front. But the oil industry has done it to itself through some bad actors.
Worth noting, far more wells are abandoned properly by oil companies than not, by a huge multiple. what we have happening is usually small sized companies (recently a good many being Chinese) with no intention of following proper procedures (this includes the leases, pipelines, etc they build, its all about cutting corners), and then planning to walk away when the profits have been funneled.
Require abandonment bonds. If nothing else require abandonment bonds from all companies that do not have a sufficient history behind them of proper abandonments. Those that follow the rules don't need the bond. Those that still need to prove themselves, absolutely do.
All Governments for the last 40 years have put this issue to the back burner. It must be addressed now as things are finally a little better. Surprisingly, Ottawa gave Alberta 1 billion for clean up. About 800 mil has been spent. The companies that do this work are all on a role, and the funding to keep them going must be found. We can complain all day long who was at fault here, but this achieves nothing. Let’s take action to keep the clean up going. Also, let’s make sure all current wells never become Orphan wells.
And the issue isn't replicated with abandoned wind and solar assets.
BoomerOG: Good point!
Boomer 06: good point! [thumbup]
