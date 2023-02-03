Baltic White Sea canal

A pleasant enough view today, the White Sea-Baltic Canal was nevertheless built in the 1920s and 30s using political prisoners from a gulag. Worse, thanks to self-defeating perverse incentives, it never operated as designed. Writer Murray Lytle compares it to the Just Transition, that promises good things but is likely to disappoint millions of Canadians affected by it.

In 1933, the Soviet government smashed a bottle of cheap vodka to open the White Sea-Baltic Canal and ignored the fact thousands of gulag prison workers died in the construction and the central planners didn’t get what they wanted.

The canal was six-ft shallower than designed and the warships could not navigate as planned. To hear Alexandr Solzhenitsyn tell the story, the central planners told the project managers what their daily quotas were and the project managers told the central planners the quotas were being met.

retiredpop
retiredpop

The justin transition is nothing more than another attempt by Trudeau to destroy Alberta and put us in what he thinks is 'our place'. We have been too resilient up to this point in time so this is his grand attempt to finally do it. Alberta will never knuckle under to this clown!

Shafer Parker
Shafer Parker

God bless Lytle, and God bless Danielle.

mccann.wp
mccann.wp

Klaus Schwab doesn't care if Canada fails.

LibertyOrDeath
LibertyOrDeath

This will fail as all other Captain Blackface initiatives have failed in the pass.

