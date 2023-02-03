In 1933, the Soviet government smashed a bottle of cheap vodka to open the White Sea-Baltic Canal and ignored the fact thousands of gulag prison workers died in the construction and the central planners didn’t get what they wanted.
The canal was six-ft shallower than designed and the warships could not navigate as planned. To hear Alexandr Solzhenitsyn tell the story, the central planners told the project managers what their daily quotas were and the project managers told the central planners the quotas were being met.
And the truth? According to Solzhenitsyn more than 200,000 workers perished to build a failed canal. This has always been, to me, axiomatic of the failure of socialist centralized planning. When the only interest being served is that of the state, there is no incentive to work hard or tell the truth.
The free-market capitalist system puts the means of production in the hands of individuals or corporations rather than the state. Success for these corporations is only possible when there is a level of transparency that allows market information to send accurate price signals. Honesty is the best policy because it works in the self interest of all parties. Adam Smith called this the “invisible hand” and summed it up: “It is not from the benevolence of the butcher, the brewer, or the baker that we expect our dinner, but from their regard to their own interest.”
Independent regulatory bodies and stern judges also add incentives for honesty. Problems come when one party has information not available to other parties or one party uses coercion to influence the decision of the other parties. The role of the government, then, is to ensure information transparency and fairness in the marketplace.
There is another economic system that was favoured by fascist states which combines free market capitalism with direct government intervention. The private sector owns the means of production, but the state defines what is to be produced. The French called this a dirigiste or directed economy. When government planners think there's a need for, say, mRNA injections, they direct the private sector to make such injections and provide the necessary profit motive by buying the injectable product. The argument for this style of economy is it curbs production inefficiencies that are asserted to be present in a laissez-faire economic structure. In China they call this a public-private partnership.
What is my point? Currently there is a war going on between Alberta’s premier and Canada’s prime minister over proposed legislation called the “Just Transition.” In its best Winston Smith language, the federal government defines the Just Transition as a people-centered approach to achieving the Paris climate accord goal of net zero emissions. They say, "Canada can meet this challenge — Canadian workers and businesses have the expertise, determination and ingenuity needed to be world leaders in the global clean economy. The Government of Canada will partner with workers, communities, provinces and territories, indigenous Peoples, businesses and stakeholders to create conditions for success.”
Here is a test question: How would you classify this statement from our government given the economic structures defined above? If you said this is “directed” you would be right. Canada will “partner” with everyone to have them do what the government tells them to do. I am not saying Canada has a fascist government, but if you read the referenced document, it does sound authoritarian in an Animal Farm sort of way.
According to a leaked letter, as reported by Don Braid of the Calgary Herald, the Just Transition legislation will directly impact almost 15% of the economy of Canada and more than 25% of the economy of Alberta. The government of Canada wants to dramatically overturn and reset 25% of our economy.
Hmm … what could possibly go wrong?
At the turn of the twenty-first century, the Canadian government spent $1 billion on a long-gun registry that didn’t work. In 2015 the government implemented a new payroll and human resources system (Phoenix) that still does not work. Anyone who has tried to get a passport renewed knows it's an arduous and lengthy process. There is now a program to pay indigenous people who do not have safe drinking water. Why not just give them safe drinking water? You get the point.
The underlying assertion to this, of course, is the toxic property of carbon dioxide. But what is the permissible level of carbon dioxide? If we take it to zero, we kill off our plant friends which is bad if you are vegan. If it increases, then our plant friends expand into deserts and generally make life better for us. But if it increases too much, then — according to Greta Thunberg — we all die.
So, what is the correct amount of carbon dioxide? Isn’t that a basic question to answer before we destroy our economy with a transition that may or may not be just? Will it be just to our plant friends? They count surely.
Here's the bottom line: With a record like the government’s, do we really want to give it such disruptive control over 25% of our economy? I fear the only difference between the White Sea–Baltic Canal and the Just Transition will be the body count.
I share Premier Smith’s concerns about this legislation and thank goodness for the Sovereignty Act.
Find out here, what I really think!
(4) comments
The justin transition is nothing more than another attempt by Trudeau to destroy Alberta and put us in what he thinks is 'our place'. We have been too resilient up to this point in time so this is his grand attempt to finally do it. Alberta will never knuckle under to this clown!
God bless Lytle, and God bless Danielle.
Klaus Schwab doesn't care if Canada fails.
This will fail as all other Captain Blackface initiatives have failed in the pass.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.