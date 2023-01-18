Juliaca Peru

"It will never be mistaken for a tourist trap." Writer Murray Lytle, who having worked on mining projects in Peru now volunteers for green-energy projects there, in places such as Juliaca. (Pictured.) He argues that access to energy is critical to liberating the creative talents of people in the Third World.

 Kabelleger / David Gubler

In 2009, following the global financial crash that re-introduced me to unemployment, I had my hair cut by a young girl.

She was obviously from Latin America. Her English was not as good as my Spanish and having just returned from Peru, I was happy for the opportunity to practice. To my immense surprise it turned out she was from Peru and not only from Peru, but from Juliaca, Peru. It is rare to find a Peruvian in Canada who has visited Juliaca let alone someone from Juliaca. So we embarked on a fascinating conversation about how “the barbershop girl from Juliaca” found herself working in Canada.

Solar panel

Mounting a solar panel in anticipation of plugging in the home system, in a rural Peruvian village. Calgary charity Light Up the World has a mission to bring energy to remote locations in the Third World.

Tags

Recommended for you

(1) comment

John1963
John1963

The way forward is not centralized planning, but rather to give people access to resources, and more importantly energy. In other words, decentralization. Our system is doing the exact opposite, concentrating money, power, and energy in fewer and few hands. For many of our elites, green energy is the ticket to control, and climate change the lever that will give them that control with the result that we have policies that are not about a cleaner environment, or improving the lives of the less fortunate, but rather plundering resources in the name of a "Just Reset".

It is amazing how Orwellian we have become.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.