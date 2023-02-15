In the early 1990’s, when we returned to Canada from a multi-year, overseas assignment, my wife and I were happy to get our kids into the Calgary public school system.
That was until we attended a parents’ school meeting and were told our children didn’t need to learn spelling because of spellcheckers, nor arithmetic facts because of calculators. We correctly surmised we were in for a rough ride.
In 1994, at the general invitation of the board, I used their data to demonstrate the Klein tax cuts could be accommodated by cutting administrative rather than classroom costs. My microphone was cut at about the three-minute mark. That offended me enough that I joined a happy band of disgruntled parents and ran for school board. Twice. And I lost resoundingly. Twice. Clearly, we were ahead of our time!
I recently revisited my 1994 analysis to see how bad things have become since that date. My database came from the website of the CBE and included test results and financial reports.
I will deliver the punch line up front: I think, based on this examination of its numbers, that the CBE is doing a much better job today than in 1994.
The overall Gr. 12 student results on departmental exams indicate CBE students routinely perform above the provincial average. The board provides a broad range in learning programs including language schools in Mandarin, French, and Spanish. There are traditional learning schools, science-focused schools, and programs for indigenous education. Annual expenses are budgeted, and overheads are controlled. I suspect that high fees and busing schedules are still problematic. Imbalances and holes in the curriculum no doubt continue to aggravate parents. But that's conjecture — I don’t have grandkids in the CBE.
I surmised the total annual expense would be related to oil prices given most of the budget comes from the provincial government. In fact, the CBE annual budget is only weakly correlated to the price of oil.
The overhead component of the board operation today is well within private sector norms and the oil price collapse of 2014 was met with significant belt tightening. Administrative creep remains under control.
Annual CBE student enrollment for the past 40 years grew at less than one percent. This slow growth is likely due to the increasing number of school choice options (private schools, charter schools, and home schools) available to parents today.
The CBE students who write the provincial departmental exams are making a good showing. The CBE mean scores for Gr. 12 exams in Math 30-1, Physics 30 and English Language Arts 30-1 are typically four to five percentage points above the provincial averages and, as shown, the mean scores are between 65 and 75% for these three subjects.
In 1994 I asked an experienced teacher what they would do to accelerate the math curriculum by two years, and she said that would be easy — just use the textbooks from 20 years earlier.
She also showed me the phonics books locked in her cupboard for kids who entered her Gr. 5 class and couldn’t read. I was assured phonics was not a program endorsed by the CBE, hence the lock on the cupboard. I was very happy to find phonics is now part of the curriculum listing in the September 2022 Literacy Framework document.
While this is not an in-depth review of the strengths and weaknesses of the CBE, positive changes have been made by the CBE since 1994. A hat tip and thank-you is due to those board and staff members who have been responsible for these changes. Are there additional areas for improvement? I'm glad you asked. For what they're worth and for consideration only, I suggest the CBE:
1. examine the strengths of competing school options with a view to increasing their share of Calgary’s annual student population growth.
2. work with the province to write provincial exams that, year on year, more accurately match the student population while appropriately testing the required knowledge. High mean scores suggest the exams might be too easy.
3. measure and report basic literacy and numeracy throughout each child’s school career with a goal of having every student graduate sufficiently literate and numerate to calculate GST when the power is off and read at a Gr. 12 level.
4. teach all students the governance institutions of Canada, how they operate within a confederal system, and how to interpret the Charter of Rights and Freedoms
5. teach history to all students such that graduates can correctly place in time and understand the significance of major events such as the signing of the Magna Carta, the Battle of the Plains of Abraham, and the Dieppe invasion.
6. teach all students basic economic concepts such as the time value of money, how a mortgage works and why interest rates are important, the difference between leverage and debt, how to calculate the perennial 5% property tax increase, the role of the Bank of Canada in Canada’s monetary system and how stock and bond markets work.
At the same time, I would advise parents to discipline their children to get with the program by paying attention to their teachers, studying hard, and prepping themselves to be useful citizens.
When my children strayed from such discipline it was met with “parental disapproval.”
Just ask my kids.
