The Mud People

These 21'-tall statues are the work of artist Mario Armengol and originally decorated Great Britain's Pavilion at Expo 67. Later, they were purchased by Maxwell Cummings and Sons, and donated to the Calgary Board of Education.

 Robert Thivierge

In the early 1990’s, when we returned to Canada from a multi-year, overseas assignment, my wife and I were happy to get our kids into the Calgary public school system.

That was until we attended a parents’ school meeting and were told our children didn’t need to learn spelling because of spellcheckers, nor arithmetic facts because of calculators. We correctly surmised we were in for a rough ride.

Lytle 1
Lytle 2 Overhead
Lytle 3 mean scores

