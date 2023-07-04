This is actually about grand-scale regulatory overreach. But first, let me tell you a story about what happens with something small and simple. This could be you. You... and a building inspector.
In the renovation of our small family cabin, I was intending to tear the old cottage-style roof off the cabin and replace it with a simpler, gable-end roof. In the end, I stayed with the original roof.
I had discussed the project scope and my labour resources at some length with the wise and very helpful owner of the local building supply store and he offered his skeptical views on my ability to complete the project.
“He is not aware that I am a Master of the Universe,” was my unstated response to his probing questions.
On the eve of starting my project, he pointed out that four other projects in the area had been stopped for lack of a building permit and that I could be next, leaving the cabin open to winter snows.
On this news I decided to take out a building permit and avoid such an untenable situation.
When I discussed this with a friend who made his career in the construction business, he cautioned me that an older building with no previous record of building permits could become a target of “vexatious requests” from the inspectors.
He then regaled me with tales from his career that curled my hair and suggested that I change the project scope to prevent the need for a building permit.
And that is how the cabin survived with its cottage-style roof intact.
My unwillingness to deal with building inspectors is ironic because I was once an assistant building inspector and more recently, worked as an independent regulator to review and approve Canada’s largest energy infrastructure projects.
If one would think that I would embrace the need for inspection and approval, one would be wrong.
So, has building code regulation moved from necessary but minimal control to vexatious interference and approval?
A 2018 CD Howe study on housing in Canada concluded that, in some jurisdictions, new house owners paid $229,000 in added regulatory fees in 2016 versus 2007.
US president Thomas Jefferson wrote, “The noblest motive is the public good.” The public good is defined by concepts such as the Pareto optimum (that refers to situations in which it is impossible to improve the fate of one person without reducing the satisfaction of another) free rider-ism, and 'the commons.'
For example, how many roads with how many lanes should the City of Calgary provide to achieve a Pareto optimum in vehicular transportation?
Should Canadians be allowed to free ride off US military protection without paying additional taxes to that nation?
Should the owner of a fifty-year old home be forced to pay property taxes for the development of newer subdivisions (forced rider)?
John Stuart Mill gave a utilitarian definition of public good in stating that it is the greatest good for the greatest number. But is that best achieved by a free market of individuals or by collective attention to the commons?
The Greek historian Thucydides favoured a commons approach when he described the Athenians:
“… they devote a very small fraction of time to the consideration of any public object, most of it to the prosecution of their own objects. Meanwhile each fancies that no harm will come to his neglect, that it is the business of somebody else to look after this or that for him; and so, by the same notion being entertained by all separately, the common cause imperceptibly decays.”
Regulation has arisen as an attempt to find the Pareto optimum between privacy rights on the one hand and public goods (healthy and safe environment) on the other.
Andro Linklater in his book Owning the Earth, traces the history of private ownership of land from the Norman conquest of England to the present day and demonstrates the dramatic increases of national wealth when countries followed the lead of England, in ending their feudal landholding systems.
John Locke understood the linkage between freedom, equality, and property rights and Edmund Burke stated that it is the ability of a landowner to pass his property to his children which “grafts benevolence even upon avarice”.
My home then is my castle, and the question is when does the regulatory power of the state intrude unnecessarily into the private interest I have in maintaining the integrity of my domains?
Where is the Pareto optimum between legitimate government intervention and private interest? It was a burning issue during the COVID-19 epidemic, and it continues to haunt my desire for a new roof.
Should the local building construction authority be able to dictate the design of my cabin roof? I suppose other landowners need to be protected against the poor workmanship and inadequate designs of idiots like me.
So perhaps the government should be able to ask questions like, “Does your design carry the stamp of a professional engineer?” If I say “yes it does” should that not be the end of it?
What if I don’t follow the engineering design? This suggests that an inspection might be in order.
But what if they find something that is not part of the roof and is out of code? Can they require remedial work on that deficiency? What if that deficiency has been in place since 1953? Is it really a deficiency in that case? Where is the Pareto optimum between regulatory requirement and constructed cost? That is the $229,000 question.
I don’t have answers to these questions, but in the pursuit of balancing interests, sometimes things get unbalanced.
I believe that the regulatory state is out of balance and am reminded of something Abraham Lincoln said to a young brigadier general sent to enforce peace in Missouri.
“Let your military measures be strong enough to repel the invader and keep the peace, and not so strong as to unnecessarily harass and persecute the people. It is a difficult role, and so much greater will be the honour if you perform it well. If both factions, or neither, shall abuse you, you will, probably, be about right. Beware of being assailed by one and praised by the other.”
When the regulatory state increases fuel taxes under the guise of "clean fuel", I worry that our modern regulatory measures are so strong as to unnecessarily harass and persecute the people.
Now you know why we will never have Western Independence, the political bureaucracy won't allow it. No government department can allow anything that will decrease their power. Welcome to post national Canada.
