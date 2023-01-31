It seems a lot of people are moving to Alberta.
They're coming from Ontario, from British Columbia (and not so much from Saskatchewan anymore.) It’s mainly because of economic factors.
But, there are other things as well.
My buddy John told me he packed up and moved here from Ontario because he got fed up with Trudeau and his crazy/nutty policies. He also said former Premier Jason Kenney’s plea to move west also sold him. He's moving into his new home in Cochrane this week.
So, anyway, I thought maybe someone should provide a guide to new Albertans.
Stuff they should know — y'know, to make them think like an insider and be cool.
So, here goes:
'Four Strong Winds' by Ian Tyson, is Alberta’s theme song. Play it, listen to it. In the years down the road, it may even make you emotional.
You don’t have to be a Flames or Oilers fan, you can stick with your original NHL team. You will find Albertans are actually a tolerant lot. You can even wear your team’s jersey to the Saddledome. Nobody is going to harm you.
Ignore everything political scientists Duane Bratt says. For some unknown reason, the local media quote him on every story — I’m serious, every single story. It’s ridiculous. I mean, surely there are other intelligent people to talk to. But between you and me, Bratt doesn’t know any more about politics than anyone else in this province.
Once you get settled, head on down to the Border Crossing bar on 17th Ave. S.E. Order the escargot with melted cheese and a beer. Take a look around you. These are the real Albertans. The people who do the work. Not the oilpatch honchos at the ritzy Calgary Petroleum Club. And then maybe light up a Cuban cigarillo on the big balcony in back.
Drive around the province. Go to Banff for lunch. Go to Waterton-Glacier. Bring a camera. Drive through Kananaskis Country. Check out Drumheller and the Badlands or Head-Smashed-In Buffalo Jump. Experience everything we have to offer. If you’re a skier, that’s great, but you almost need to be rich to do that. It’s cheaper, and just as much fun, to get out and see nature. And for God sakes, get out of the car, and hike!
Another must see, is the Blackfoot Crossing Historical Park, just east of Calgary. Check out the amazing exhibits, and experience and appreciate the wonderful First Nations culture of Alberta, something we are all very proud of. This is a world class facility, and I strongly urge everyone to see it.
The Blues Can in Inglewood. Every Tuesday night, at the 'Can, Tom Phillips and his band, the DT’s, play a fantastic country music set. This is the best country music you will hear in Alberta, bar none. (Sorry Edmonton). No cover charge, and the food is great. My favourite is the seafood jambalaya!
Be careful on the Deerfoot. We call it the Deerfoot 500. You'll see why. It’s driver beware, take no prisoners. As my Dad used to say, try to stay away from bunches of other cars, less chance of something bad happening. And be super-careful crossing the infamous Calf Robe bridge in winter, it tends to get slippery.
Adopt a cat or dog. Yes, seriously. Go to the Calgary Humane Society, and rescue an Alberta cat or dog. Your life will be so much better.
Take out a subscription to The Western Standard. The fastest growing online news website in Canada. I’m not saying you should stop reading the Globe & Mail, or the Toronto Star, but at least you’ll get a different view, a western view.
To understand how Albertans think, consider this: My friend Terry, who grew up on a farm near Brooks, said the farmers there all fought over access to water, which was controlled by the Eastern Irrigation District.
But sometimes, there were disagreements. Sometimes, somebody takes more than his share. And, believe it or not, there were fistfights over this.
But, those same farmers who are fighting over water will be the first to come to each other’s rescue, if they need someone to look after their farm, if something bad happens. Go figure.
Just like the great flood of 2013. Calgarians volunteered to help their fellow citizens, in any way they could. It was an amazing coming together.
Deep down, we’re all in it together, and, that’s what makes this province great.
Get a flat tire? You’ll have people stopping to help you.
That’s the West, and that’s why we love it.
Lastly, welcome to Alberta!
