“You can spend money on new housing for poor people and the homeless, or … you can spend it on a football stadium or a golf course.” — Jello Biafra, singer and activist
Dan and I were heading to a Flames game. And, yeah, we were excited. Free tickets from the boss and we were going to live it up, just a bit. I didn’t really want to go at first, but he talked me into it. I’m a Wings fan, I hate the Flames. But, free tickets are free tickets, right? We had a great dinner at a downtown restaurant, barbecued ribs and a couple brewskies and then we headed to the C-Train station.
It was cold, around -10C, but nothing a couple of Prairie boys couldn’t handle.
We got to the station on 7th Avenue, only to hear an announcement.
Something bad had happened along the line, as it often does in Cowtown, and it was shut down.
We had to hoof it.
But this is what I remember and it's forever embedded in my soul.
There was a police station next to this LRT platform.
And, while we stood there, deciding what we should do … a cop came out, with some papers in his hand. And there was a homeless guy, sleeping on the concrete right in front of him.
The cop stepped over him, as if he was a piece of trash, and kept walking. Couldn’t care less that this was a human being.
Too busy taking care of business.
A human being, tossed aside to rot, to die. With nobody giving a damn.
As I stood there, trying to decipher what I'd just seen, Dan grabbed me, and said, “Let’s go, OK? We’re going to be late for the game.”
And so, we did. Don’t even remember who the Flames were playing. It was an awful game, not worthy of any mention.
And all the while drinking my expensive and watered down Saddledome beer, I was thinking of the poor guy sleeping on cold concrete on the LRT platform, right in front of a police station.
And the cop who stepped over him, as if he were a piece of garbage.
If my mom or my dad saw this, they would have been horrified. And by the way, as I recall, the police station was nicely lit, seemed to be well-staffed and probably heated nicely too.
Dear God, I thought. Is this what we've come to. Are we that cruel, that uncaring? Is this how we treat our fellow man? Someone who maybe didn’t have the good breaks or upbringing we had.
And look, I’m not just talking about the CPS, folks. I’m talking about you and me, and everyone else in between.
Now, I rent a condo in Panorama Hills from a super nice lady named Carrie.
And, in my monthly rent, wi-fi and TV is included, which is great.
I get the Seattle feed, which is cool. I like it.
But I have to tell you, what was once a great town is now overcome by crime. Have a look yourself. Seattle is no longer a safe city, even downtown businesses are leaving.
Robberies, break-ins, shootings, car-jackings, you name it. I've been several times, and enjoyed it. Pike’s Market, the Space Needle, the great shopping and restaurants. But that was a decade or more ago.
I don’t think I would risk it anymore. It seems like crime in Seattle is out of control.
And it made me think that maybe we're headed the same way.
While our city fathers are promising more police patrols, that’s all well and good, but … are we really getting to the root of the problem? Will it really solve anything?
My friends tell me they don’t stick around downtown Calgary in the evening anymore. They’re also afraid of using the LRT.
Too dicey, they say. Shady characters and scary stuff going on. Drug deals going on in broad daylight.
We, my friends, we're heading the same way as Seattle.
And if we don’t do something about it now on a social scale, not just in policing, we're in big trouble.
And more pricey helicopters aren’t going to help.
The thing that really struck me recently was a photo by Calgary street photographer, Greg Rogalsky, who's an acquaintance.
It shows two CPS members rousting a street person in Cowtown.
To me, that photo showed everything one needs to know about the situation in Calgary, or North America for that matter.
While there have been various studies, and these are fine, according to Greg, who is on the street almost every single day with his faithful Nikon and is a good barometer of the city’s downtown, seeing people completely unconscious in not an uncommon event.
“Often times, I will photograph these people and then get closer and try and visually assess whether they are breathing or not,” says Rogalsky. “I will often get close enough to yell at them and try to nudge them to see if they're alive.”
“If they need medical assistance, we will phone the dope team to come help them,” says Rogalsky. “Of course, the problem is when you come across someone like this, you don't know if they're injured, if they have a medical issue or they're a victim of a crime.”
“Normally,” he says, “they would just give the person Narcan, however they've been cutting street drugs with the horse tranquilizer (xylazine) and now the Narcan doesn't do anything.”
Known as a “tranq dope” or the “zombie drug” on the street, xylazine is used to prolong the effects of opioids.
There is significant risk for users — the drug can also lead to extended blackouts and severe abscesses that may require amputation, according to the BC Centre for Disease Control.
The lensman who admits to taking heat for documenting people in this condition, strongly believes “this epidemic of addiction and overdose and homelessness and mental health issues, needs to be documented.”
“And since legacy media is non-existent, it's up to people like me who are just lowly street photographers to pick up the slack,” he says.
In the instance of this photo, police were busy writing their reports and didn’t pay Rogalsky any attention until he got closer.
They accused him of trying to get their personal information, and he was told to step back. Rogalsky answered back that it was a public place, and he wasn’t making any transgression — thankfully, the cops would eventually back down.
“I stuck around for a while,” said Rogalsky, “but the ambulance was not coming anytime soon. I'm not sure the fate of this person.”
He continued: “In the past year and-a-half I've known at least 20 street people that I used to photograph on a regular basis. They're dead, they're gone. Not one of them died of COVID, they all died of drug addiction or violence.”
Welcome to Calgary, 2023.
Meanwhile, our wonderful mayor, Jyoti Gondek, declared a climate emergency on her first day. A trendy statement she hoped would win her points with young, naive voters no doubt.
But in doing so, in seeking the limelight, she also turned her back on a terrible epidemic, right on our front doorstep.
And all of us should be concerned.
Unfortunately this is becoming all to common in centers that are politically run by the left. Want to see what society looks like when itt abandons Christian/Judeo principles, take a look here. And I agree, and I am guilty as well of becoming complacent with this in my life.... But God..... Please let not our hearts become cold and hard. The next time I see someone struggling guide my steps to love my neighbor.
The violence is out of control. I am getting reports from friends and family about the ultra violence happening in all sectors of society and the State Propaganda is not reporting on it. I knew this was going to happen. You cannot run a virus hoax abuse people like that and expect to live in a peaceful society.
That’s what happens when you elect the loony left to run your government.
This is a great article. It should be a wake up call for Alberta. Just because it is not in your town does not make it something you will never face.
