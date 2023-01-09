Moraine Lake

Sunrise at Moraine Lake.

 James Wheeler Wiki Commons

To me, the news was horrific.

Absolutely horrific, and defeating. Like a punch in the gut. Starting this year, 2023, personal vehicles — that means you and me, Jack — will no longer be permitted at Moraine Lake, CBC reported. According to the folks at Parks Canada, access to the lake will be by Parks Canada Shuttle, Roam Transit, commercial buses and taxis from June to mid-October, the report said.

Dave Makichuk is a Western Standard contributor. He has worked in the media for decades, including as an editor for the Calgary Herald and Calgary Sun. He also wrote extensively on military and security issues for the Asia Times in Hong Kong.

