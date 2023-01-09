To me, the news was horrific.
Absolutely horrific, and defeating. Like a punch in the gut. Starting this year, 2023, personal vehicles — that means you and me, Jack — will no longer be permitted at Moraine Lake, CBC reported. According to the folks at Parks Canada, access to the lake will be by Parks Canada Shuttle, Roam Transit, commercial buses and taxis from June to mid-October, the report said.
In a tweet, no less, they said the decision was made due to safety concerns and negative experiences caused by 24-hour demand for parking. Too many people. Too many visitors. Too much of everything.
I was lucky. So damn lucky.
When I first saw Moraine Lake, in 1974, it was an easy 20-25 minute drive from the Lake Louise cutoff.
Yes, there were tourists, including me: I thought I had died and gone to heaven. The emerald-colored waters, the beautiful scenery, all of it featured on the $20 bill. It was majestic, beyond my dreams.
I have to thank the Radant family for taking me there. They wanted me to see Alberta, and I’m sure glad they did.
Years later, I would attempt to scramble up the Tower of Babel, just to the left of the lake. I would almost die, on that climb. I slipped and fell on a scree slope … a dumb mistake. And then … I went tumbling, ass over tea kettle, with my Hong Kong Nikkormat camera around my neck, smashing into the rocks with each rotation.
Somehow, I saw a big boulder ahead. I pushed off it, and flew upward, landing with a crash. But, I managed to stop … bleeding from a deep gash in my knee.
Let’s just say, I lived to tell about it. And it did not diminish my love for the mountains. (My camera was fine, by the way, other than a dent. I never found the lens cap, that protected the lens. It’s probably still up there.)
But I always held Moraine Lake with special regard. When life was hell, when things were going bad at home or at work, I could always go there and breathe it in. Experience the beauty, maybe take a photo or two. Maybe even go for a hike over the hill, to Larch Valley. A sacred place.
Years ago, it was a $70 an overnight stay in one of those cool chalets by the lake. I found it a bit too expensive then, but I regret now, that I didn’t. What a fool I was not to experience it. I won’t even ask what it is now. I suppose it’s only for rich folks.
According to history, a man named Tom Wilcox dubbed it Moraine Lake after the moraine, or rock pile, deposited by the Wenkchemna Glacier. According to the history of the Moraine Lake Lodge, Wilcox was a Yale college student whose passion was the wild beauty of the Rocky Mountains. Hired by explorer Tom Wilson to help map the area around Lake Louise, Wilcox set out in August 1899 in search of a new route up Mount Temple.
For two days he endured rain and snow but on the third day the sky cleared. Invigorated by the sun, Wilcox hiked up the valley to the top of a pile of rocks. And then, he saw it.
“A narrow, secluded valley with a small lake enclosed by wild rugged precipices… one of the most beautiful lakes I have ever seen.”
He would later write, “no scene had ever given me an equal impression of inspiring solitude and rugged grandeur.”
His time spent contemplating the view was the “happiest half-hour of his life.”
I know the feeling. I truly do. I had the same impression, when I first saw it. And this is why I am so saddened, by the recent news. Ladies and gents, we have crossed the Rubicon.
But, what’s done is done. I totally understand why Parks Canada is doing this. It will likely be the first of these actions to protect the park for future generations. I expect too that down the road, we will have to book hikes on the famous trails. It is inevitable. As Calgary grows, pressure on the mountains will grow. Pressure on the wildlife too. You can see this happening in Canmore, with the city council bravely fighting two major developments, the proposed Three Sisters Village and Smith Creek projects.
But these folks have big-time lawyers and clout in high places it is an uphill fight for residents of Canmore, many of whom don’t want either of these projects.
In the end, big money always wins. Wildlife suffers. More bears, cougars and other wildlife will die, so that moneyed people, will have nice mountain views of the majestic Three Sisters.
How does that famous quote go? "God grant me the serenity to accept things I cannot change, courage to change things I can, and wisdom to know the difference.”
Amen to that. And so, so long to Moraine Lake.
A battle has been lost, but not the war.
