In the middle of the Pentagon, in the gardens, is a small cafe. It is called the Ground Zero cafe. According to a buddy of mine, they serve good hotdogs.
He was fortunate to get a private tour because foreigners are persona non grata in the massive defence headquarters.
The cafe is called such because it's largely believed that in the event of a nuclear war, one enemy warhead would be placed right on top of the cafe — taking out the Pentagon along with much of Washington D.C.
That fear of war and Chinese military encirclement just a got a little tighter this week with the revelation China has plans to establish a new spy/listening post in Cuba.
The not-so-secret deal with Cuba to erect an electronic eavesdropping station on the island would allow the Chinese Communist Party to listen in on the communications of dozens of US military bases, the Wall Street Journal reported.
According to intelligence officials, China agreed to pay Cuba billions of desperately needed dollars for permission to build the spy facility, adding the two nations reached an agreement in principle.
“While I cannot speak to this specific report, we are well aware of — and have spoken many times to — the People’s Republic of China’s efforts to invest in infrastructure around the world that may have military purposes, including in this hemisphere,” said John Kirby, spokesman for the National Security Council (NSC).
“We monitor it closely, take steps to counter it and remain confident we're able to meet all our security commitments at home, in the region, and around the world.”
Kirby would later label the report “inaccurate,” in an interview with MSNBC.
Yet, the news is concerning considering relations between the US and China have reached a new low. The US is pushing China to talk, warning that Beijing's apparent refusal to restore high-level military communication means dangerous incidents could "spiral out of control."
US officials are pointing to the recent encounter between military aircraft over the South China Sea as evidence of the risks.
I's among a series of similar incidents involving the US and other countries in recent months, as Beijing and Washington clash over their rival efforts to extend their influence in the region.
Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin chimed in, telling NBC News it was "unfortunate" China's defense minister declined to meet with him, and he criticized Beijing for its "provocative" actions.
"As we take a look at some of the things that China is doing in the international airspace in the region and in the international waterways, the provocative intercepts of our aircraft and also our allies’ aircraft, that's very concerning, and we would hope that they would alter their actions," Austin said at a news conference in Tokyo.
"I'm concerned about, at some point, having an incident that could quickly spiral out of control," Austin added.
Officials familiar with the intelligence said China’s spy base would enable the communist nation to monitor a wide range of communications in the US, including emails, phone calls and satellite transmissions.
During an appearance on ABC News’ “This Week” on Sunday, House Intelligence Committee Chairman Mike Turner (R-Ohio) said China has shown “unbelievable aggression” toward the US in recent months.
“If you look at the balloon that flew over the United States, the Chinese police stations, the aggressiveness against our both planes and ships in international water, it goes right to the heart of what President Xi said when he stood next to Putin in Russia, where he said they’re trying to make change that had not happened in 100 years.”
The US, of course, has listening posts in Asia doing the exact same thing.
The National Security Agency (NSA) has 80 such listening posts worldwide, including in cities in China.
US intelligence has been operating a global network of 80 Special Collection Services (SCS), including Asia listening posts in cities such as Beijing, Shanghai, Chengdu, Hong Kong and Taipei, the German magazine Spiegel reported.
Defending the NSA's actions, US officials insist it's necessary to intercept vast amounts of electronic data to effectively fight terrorism and other threats.
The report comes as many in the US, particularly on the left, argue that the time has come for an end to the US embargo of Cuba, the socialist nation shunned by the US since the Cold War.
The decades-long trade prohibition left Cuba’s economy in a delicate state, and many argue serves no purpose in the modern era.
For its part, Cuba officially denied the report. Cuban Deputy Foreign Minister Carlos Fernández de Cossío issued a strongly worded statement, calling the newspaper’s information “totally mendacious and unfounded.”
“They are all fallacies promoted with the perfidious intention to justify the unprecedented intensification of the blockade, the destabilization and aggression toward Cuba and to deceive public opinion in the United States and the world,” Fernández de Cossío said.
