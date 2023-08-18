I’ve got a good friend, someone who has helped me out on several occasions.
The kind of friend who you can depend on, who is solid, truthful and dependable.
Outwardly, we are no different.
We like sports, movies, music, good food and so forth. And, we are both good Calgarians and Canadians, I would say.
But there is just one problem that separates us. And the latter is representative of the current Canadian dilemma, circa 2023.
He is a strong Justin Trudeau liberal supporter, and I am not.
In fact, we are total opposites on that front. A grand canyon between us, politically.
Which made me think … perhaps it would be interesting to analyse the type of Canadian, who supports the Justin way, if I can call it that.
Disclosure … I was not a Harper fan, and I actually voted for Trudeau, when he first came on the scene.
God, would I ever like to take that vote back. Since then, I have been absolutely appalled and embarrassed by Trudeau’s stumbling administration and its wacky policies and overspending.
Not to mention its agenda to destroy Alberta’s economy.
He’s a fool, a total idiot. A disaster, IMO, and the worst prime minister in our history.
I would vote for anyone to replace him, including Howie Mandel. Anybody!
But let’s get back to our analysis, who is the typical Canadian Justin supporter?
Well, they look like you and me, and that’s as similar as it gets.
Everything is going just great:
Your typical Justinite thinks things are just rosy. The economy is clicking, money is being handed out left and right and the future bodes well.
Guess what? Things are not rosy.
In fact, he is driving our economy off a cliff with overspending. His own finance minister, Bill Morneau, slammed him in a book, which levelled serious charges against the PMO.
They can’t handle the truth:
I have friends in all walks of life, and almost all of them are OK with receiving shares (news items) that spell out both sides of the coin. I mean, I consider it a responsibility to see both sides, not just what I might believe.
Not so, the Justinite.
In fact, like an ostrich burying its head in the ground, they don’t want to hear different views, or views that are contrary to what they believe.
My friend even told me, “Stop sending me this sh-t.” The latter being an interesting story of how the CBC is unashamedly biased against Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre.
Get thee behind me Satan:
Your typical Trudeau supporter fears Poilievre and the Conservatives — terrified that these fire-breathing monsters might chip away at the socialist structure of Canada, and, well, they’re just a naughty, evil bunch who can’t be trusted.
Right wing extremists! Convoy supporters! No matter what you tell them, what information you provide them, they are afraid of change, any change. Take guns away from law-abiding farmers? Yeah, sure, maybe it will stop crime.
LOL! No clean water on First Nation reserves? A promise that was nicely swept under the liberal carpet.
Corruption? What corruption?:
Much like MAGA supporters in the US, Justinites are oblivious to the embarrassing string of Trudeau scandals.
I won’t list them all, but they are numerous and can all be Googled. It’s as if they never happened, making him the Teflon PMO. Trudeau can lie through his teeth and get away with it, largely because of his gullible supporters. Yet another MAGA comparison.
Come to think of it, they both have impressive hair!
Trudeau and Canada are saving the world:
No, he’s not, and we’re not. Actually, as columnist Rex Murphy once said, Canada is a leaf on a stream. Absolutely nothing we do in the way of wacky Green policies, will make one iota of difference to the world or climate change.
That’s because we are not heavy polluters, nor have we ever been. And the places that are in the world, won’t be changing their ways anytime soon. The whole Green movement is just feel-good window dressing. It’s not going to change a thing.
They believe the lie:
Yes, that’s right. Justinites believe the lie.
If Trudeau says the carbon tax hit on Canadians is minimal, Trudeau supporters believe it. Ironically, even Trudeau’s henchman, Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault, admitted in a recent interview that basically, the hit will be much harder on Canadians despite liberal handouts. Even good ol’ tower-sitter Gibo, doesn’t drink Trudeau’s Kool-Aid.
Apathy is our name:
No matter how wacky, how stupid, how strange (Bill C-18, the Online News Act,) how nonsensical and idiotic Trudeau policies are, our liberal friends say nothing, do nothing.
Conservatives and their supporters can howl at the moon, makes no difference. If democracy isn’t dead in Canada, it is sure headed that way. Like a faithful horse which follows every command, your typical Justinite wears heavy blinders, afraid to accept the truth, or even hear it.
Welcome to the ‘bleeding hearts’ club:
I hate to say it, but they are a bunch of CBC-loving bleeding hearts, staunchly believing that Justin is leading us on the path of righteousness and can do no wrong.
Captain Canada in the flesh. Our superhero.
The staunch protector of women’s rights. Mind you, Canada’s previous ethics minister might beg to differ. In 2019, Trudeau was found to have broken the federal Conflict of Interest Act in relation to the SNC-Lavalin scandal, by seeking to influence Jody Wilson-Raybould in "many ways."
He surfs, so he’s cool:
While Justin surfed the waves of Tofino, BC burned. Hundreds of wildfires, out of control. The worst forest fire season on record. And he went surfing.
Enterprise NWT, where I spent a summer working in 1975, was 90% destroyed. Wiped out. What did Justin do? He went surfing. But yeah, he’s cool.
Can the gap between me and my Liberal friend ever be lessened?
Yes, it can, and I think both sides have to take a good look in the mirror and decide what is best for Canada going forward. Discussion rather than angry denial.
I don’t want to be the purveyor of doom, but I don’t think the nation is on the right track, economically or otherwise. The decisions being made now could affect us for decades. And not in a good way.
But hey, at least I’m not wearing blinders.
Much in agreement FreeAlberta. Makichuk could easily have added Hillary Clinton as well. As for his friend voting for Trudope vs Harper, tells a very quick story as to how badly brainwashed & what "news" he listens to. Harper, with Canada's best interest at heart, had our country at the forefront of the world economically & respected. Domestically, we were the envy of the world. In 2014, Harper's slogan ( with too much respect ) said Trudope was just not ready. Thanks to the many disinterested voters caring only for nice hair & 0 intellect, not once but 3 times, a blind person would have enough vision to see the chaos Canada is in today. Backed by his bought off msm, literally everything Trudope has touched, has been about serving himself (along with outside interests), & 0 for the common good of Canada. In his position, to knowingly cause the harm he has to Canada & its citizens, is very much TREASON. He even made a total failure his marijuana policy. Thanks to some good honest chats with my dad when I was 13 (1968), I watched the failure of Justins dad. John Kennedy once said..."Ask not what your country can do for you, but what you can do for your country". Too many have gotten that mixed up.
I suspect Dave is still carrying the flame for Turdough the First . . . the man who single handedly set Canada on it's 55 years course to Failure.
"Larry Kudlow broke down the economic numbers of President Trump and Joe Biden after their first 20 months in office.
There is no comparison.
Inflation (CPI) under Joe Biden has skyrocketed to generational highs."
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2023/08/this-is-story-there-was-trump-boom-there/
And the Lyin US FakeStream Media ignores it all . . . why do you think that is Dave?
A relic from the Legacy Media I suspect . . .
"Much like MAGA supporters in the US, Justinites are oblivious to the embarrassing string of Trudeau scandals." ? ? ?
To equate anything Justin to likely the Best US President in the last 100 years is just Nuts Dave.
Trump fulfilled almost ALL of his election promises . . . and if you have not wised up to the mess in the USA & World today caused by the Fraud 2020 Election you are too far gone.
Who didn't know Justin was a Light Weight in 2014? Unable to articulate a coherent thought or debate on any issue without his legions of "Memorized Sound Bites" . . . he still drags up on occasion.
"According to one GOP Rep. the Biden family has pulled in more than $50 million from their foreign business schemes – and that number may just be scratching the surface!
Rep. Nancy Mace suggests that based on suspicious activity reports related to the Biden family, Joe and his band of criminals actually pulled in north of $50 million, much more than previously reported."
They have the Bank Records & now it appear Biden used Fake Names on Email accounts to communicate with Hunter & their Business Partners.
Why do you suppose the FBI, CIA, DOJ & other DC groups are working so hard to keep all of this quiet? Because it goes all the way back to the Klinton, Obamas, & numerous DC Politicians of the Uni-Party who have fleeced the US Taxpayer & been collecting 10s of Millions for the last 30+ years. Senile Joe just followed the lead of hole Hillarious & Barry to cash in on his VP position.
I suspect much of the DC permanent bureaucracy has also been cashing in on this scam, which is why they are so determined to keep Trump from making a comeback. ALL the charges against him are concocted & bogus . . . Lawfair by the Govt.
Nailed it left coast, I stopped reading after Makichuk decided to slide a shot at Trump supporters in, I take it personal because I AM a Trump supporter. This isn’t the first time Makichuk has done this as well, and I might have to just stop reading his columns I guess.
Great article! I have suspected this but you spell it out clearly.
Makichuk, you just couldn’t resist inserting a shot at Trump supporters in your article could you, much like MAGA supporters? What scandals was trump involved in? The man took on the deep state, he is being railroaded by a deeply corrupt American Justice system and deeply corrupt Biden regime, you could have said, much like the corrupt Biden regime, the Trudeau regime is similarly corrupt, but nope, you had to take a shot at supporters of the probably the best American president in modern history, pretty sad.
