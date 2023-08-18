Trudeau takes knee
I’ve got a good friend, someone who has helped me out on several occasions.

The kind of friend who you can depend on, who is solid, truthful and dependable.

Maher Peterson

Bill Maher said he "read a quote from Justin Trudeau which was so dumb." 
Dave Makichuk is a Western Standard contributor. He has worked in the media for decades, including as an editor for the Calgary Herald and Calgary Sun. He also wrote extensively on military and security issues for the Asia Times in Hong Kong.

gtkeough
Much in agreement FreeAlberta. Makichuk could easily have added Hillary Clinton as well. As for his friend voting for Trudope vs Harper, tells a very quick story as to how badly brainwashed & what "news" he listens to. Harper, with Canada's best interest at heart, had our country at the forefront of the world economically & respected. Domestically, we were the envy of the world. In 2014, Harper's slogan ( with too much respect ) said Trudope was just not ready. Thanks to the many disinterested voters caring only for nice hair & 0 intellect, not once but 3 times, a blind person would have enough vision to see the chaos Canada is in today. Backed by his bought off msm, literally everything Trudope has touched, has been about serving himself (along with outside interests), & 0 for the common good of Canada. In his position, to knowingly cause the harm he has to Canada & its citizens, is very much TREASON. He even made a total failure his marijuana policy. Thanks to some good honest chats with my dad when I was 13 (1968), I watched the failure of Justins dad. John Kennedy once said..."Ask not what your country can do for you, but what you can do for your country". Too many have gotten that mixed up.

Left Coast
I suspect Dave is still carrying the flame for Turdough the First . . . the man who single handedly set Canada on it's 55 years course to Failure.

"Larry Kudlow broke down the economic numbers of President Trump and Joe Biden after their first 20 months in office.

There is no comparison.

Inflation (CPI) under Joe Biden has skyrocketed to generational highs."

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2023/08/this-is-story-there-was-trump-boom-there/

And the Lyin US FakeStream Media ignores it all . . . why do you think that is Dave?

Left Coast
A relic from the Legacy Media I suspect . . .

"Much like MAGA supporters in the US, Justinites are oblivious to the embarrassing string of Trudeau scandals." ? ? ?

To equate anything Justin to likely the Best US President in the last 100 years is just Nuts Dave.

Trump fulfilled almost ALL of his election promises . . . and if you have not wised up to the mess in the USA & World today caused by the Fraud 2020 Election you are too far gone.

Who didn't know Justin was a Light Weight in 2014? Unable to articulate a coherent thought or debate on any issue without his legions of "Memorized Sound Bites" . . . he still drags up on occasion.

"According to one GOP Rep. the Biden family has pulled in more than $50 million from their foreign business schemes – and that number may just be scratching the surface!

Rep. Nancy Mace suggests that based on suspicious activity reports related to the Biden family, Joe and his band of criminals actually pulled in north of $50 million, much more than previously reported."

They have the Bank Records & now it appear Biden used Fake Names on Email accounts to communicate with Hunter & their Business Partners.

Why do you suppose the FBI, CIA, DOJ & other DC groups are working so hard to keep all of this quiet? Because it goes all the way back to the Klinton, Obamas, & numerous DC Politicians of the Uni-Party who have fleeced the US Taxpayer & been collecting 10s of Millions for the last 30+ years. Senile Joe just followed the lead of hole Hillarious & Barry to cash in on his VP position.

I suspect much of the DC permanent bureaucracy has also been cashing in on this scam, which is why they are so determined to keep Trump from making a comeback. ALL the charges against him are concocted & bogus . . . Lawfair by the Govt.

FreeAlberta
Nailed it left coast, I stopped reading after Makichuk decided to slide a shot at Trump supporters in, I take it personal because I AM a Trump supporter. This isn’t the first time Makichuk has done this as well, and I might have to just stop reading his columns I guess.

martina1
Great article! I have suspected this but you spell it out clearly.

FreeAlberta
Makichuk, you just couldn’t resist inserting a shot at Trump supporters in your article could you, much like MAGA supporters? What scandals was trump involved in? The man took on the deep state, he is being railroaded by a deeply corrupt American Justice system and deeply corrupt Biden regime, you could have said, much like the corrupt Biden regime, the Trudeau regime is similarly corrupt, but nope, you had to take a shot at supporters of the probably the best American president in modern history, pretty sad.

