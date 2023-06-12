Has the time come for rent controls in Calgary?
There it was, in an e-mail. A 20% rent increase for my two-bedroom apartment. One I could no longer afford.
I knew it was coming, it was no surprise. I was given advance notice, but to actually see it in an e-mail chilled me to the bone.
What the hell was I going to do now? I could no longer afford that, no sooner than I could afford to rent a yacht in the Mediterranean. At least there, I could maybe get a view of the Monaco Grand Prix.
But getting back to reality — I had no choice, I had to move. Only to discover that there was not a helluva lot out there for seniors like me, with a cat named Burt — who is always hungry.
It was only because of some friends; a real estate agent friend who took pity on me, who said, ‘Dave, go there, now.’ By the grace of God, I became one of the lucky ones. Finding a brand new 1-bedroom rental condo, with heated underground parking (for Nannerl, my roadster), brand new appliances, air conditioning, glassed in balcony (for Burt), tons of amenities next door and … all for much, much less.
Considerably less.
Something I could actually afford. Me and Burt would be safe. The sleepless nights would end.
But a lot of Calgarians out there, are not so lucky. Many are seeking affordable digs, in a market that does not give them much hope.
Which makes me ask the question, is it time for Calgary to establish rent controls? Before things get totally out of hand?
When you mention those words “rent controls” in Cowtown, people go crazy.
The power brokers who control things will scream bloody murder — the sky is falling, if we dare even think of it. It’s against free enterprise and a free economy. Our world as we know it, will topple.
And then there are those who support the movers and shakers, the sycophants and stooges who support them. Some of these are even important organizations involved in Calgary’s economy, who preside over what is right and wrong, with no pushback.
As if God gave them the right to tell you how to live. The mainstream media quotes them all the time, believing them to be all knowing.
These folks, who support the power brokers, are called “flying monkeys.” They are like the flying monkeys in the Wizard of Oz, who do the bidding of the Wicked Witch of the West.
I’m here to tell you that all that fear, all the dredged up communist accusatory nonsense, is a bunch of bunk.
Rent controls actually do work, they don’t do damage. They don’t upset the apple cart, except for landlords who then can’t charge outrageous rates.
Take Australia for example, where Queensland is “very seriously” considering introducing what they call rental caps.
Despite a rising tide of investor backlash — no big surprise — Queensland and other states are feeling the pinch.
Queensland is feeling the brunt of the nation’s rental crisis, with rents rising 80% in the central city of Gladstone, 51% in Noosa and 33% on the Gold Coast in the past five years.
Folks, it’s only a matter of time, before that happens here and if we don’t act now, we may end up in the same situation.
Can I provide you with an example, where rent controls worked?
You’re damn right I can.
My brother Jim, moved to LA 28 years ago, with hopes of becoming a screenwriter — a goal he actually achieved. He also paved the way for others to follow, by pioneering the entry of Canadian writers in Hollywood.
Thanks to rent controls, Jim found a grand old three-storey walk-up apartment in Sherman Oaks, where he was stay for nearly three decades.
The neighborhood was fantastic — strictly SOB. That means, “South of the Boulevard,” an area considered more prestigious.
It bordered Ventura Blvd. and the ritzy places up in the hills.
Gretzky’s house was just up the road, so was Guess Who singer Burton Cummings, and just about everyone else in the movie and entertainment biz.
James Dean’s cabin was just a couple blocks away — the gas station where he last fuelled up his Porsche, just across the street. Now turned into a flower shop.
Everything in his neighborhood was within walking or biking distance. Restaurants and bars frequented by people like Clint Eastwood and Marlon Brando.
Magazine stands that often saw the likes of Tonight Show host Jay Leno and Beach Boys’ Brian Wilson. Before he became famous Kramer from Seinfeld, lived across the street from Jim. Jim would also often see Bones McCoy from Star Trek at his local grocery store.
I could go on, and on.
But the reality is, rent controls actually do work. They are not communist. They are not going to destroy the free market.
So-called experts will tell you that they are not a long-term fix. That landlords will just recoup it on condos, driving up rents and damaging housing affordability.
It that’s true, why did my brother manage to survive in one of the coolest neighborhoods in LA, in the Valley, for 28 years?
That’s because that argument is total crap.
By the way under LA law, condo conversions can be blocked when the vacancy rate in an area falls below 5%. Wow!
The other argument is that with rent controls, the incentive to upgrade the home decreases dramatically.
If something breaks, the landlord doesn’t want to fix it, or, may only do a band-aid fix.
I’m sorry, but that too is nonsense. This is not Montreal, where slumlords do nothing and rake in profits.
As the value of real estate goes up and up, there is no question that most Alberta landlords will keep up their properties.
Lastly, there is the argument that investors and developers lose the incentive to build when rent controls are enacted.
That, my friends, is laughable in a city like Calgary. There will always be investors, eager to build and reap the profits. It is their lifeblood.
The day developers stop investing in Calgary, is the day aliens will land on the White House lawn. Not gonna happen.
In short, a 5-7% rent control will not drive a dagger into our economy. In fact, everyone will benefit, without gouging people to death.
And who needs flying monkeys anyway?
You need to realize that the real culprit in the rental shortage is hyper mass immigration. You can not bring in masses like this and expect everything will just be business as usual.
Using California, the communist capital of N. America, as your "model" is far from convincing. Either you want a free market economy or you want a centrally planned and controlled communist economy. You can't pick an choose which ones the "government" should control just because those ones happen to be beneficial to you personally. In that case I demand that news organizations be capped and controlled on what they can charge subscribers and farmers be capped and controlled on what they can charge to produce food because for me personally, these things cost too much. What you are advocating would add a ton of greese to the already slippery slide we are on in to communisim. You really need to rethink your comments.
Rent Controls?
The only thing that Controls Rent is Vacancies.
A 5% or even 10% vacancy rate makes rents competitive.
Back in the day the BC NDP tried Rent Controls . . . then 100s of Walk-up Apartment Owners converted their Buildings to Condos and sold the Units.
Rent controls created Rental Shortages . . . just like Immigration has been doing for the last 8 years as Millions of usually govt funded new arrivals have reduced Vacancies to less than 1% and rents have increased dramatically.
Canada can't look after the now vast Homeless Population . . . adding Millions of 3rd worlders soon to be Lieberal Voters is the road to failure.
Exactly. Supply and demand.
Don't worry, rent will be controlled inside the new Calgary 15 minute cities. Burt won't be allowed, because of the lowest common denomination, asthma and allergies of anyone living 15 minutes away. You will get to live like your friend, except you won't be able to leave.
You didn't mention the option of leaving Calgary? Heck thousands of federal government workers left the cites once remote work was mandated. They even went on strike to not have to go back. You are intelligent and articulate enough to write from anywhere with a half decent internet connection. Look outside the cities. Rural Alberta has so much more to offer. Plus your odds of being murdered while waiting for public transit are a million times less.
And who pays when tenants refuse to pay for months and cannot be evicted?
If you have to tell me your argument isn’t pro-communism, it is absolutely pro-communism. If you expect rent control, you may as well control the prices of every other commodity. Supply and demand should dictate pricing, not government.
If you can’t afford housing, ask yourself why inflation has priced you out of the market.
And who will control the interest rate? How home owners are supposed to pay their mortgages?
Because this is 2023 and the government has told me “landlord greedy.”
Welcome to life under the Liberal Government.
