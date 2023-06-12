Sherman Oaks

Strolling in the Sherman Oaks area of Los Angeles. Writer Dave Makichuk harbours fond recollections of his brother's rent-controlled apartment in one of the more livable parts of California.

Has the time come for rent controls in Calgary?

There it was, in an e-mail. A 20% rent increase for my two-bedroom apartment. One I could no longer afford.

Million dollar apartments in Calgary

Dave Makichuk is a Western Standard contributor. He has worked in the media for decades, including as an editor for the Calgary Herald and Calgary Sun. He also wrote extensively on military and security issues for the Asia Times in Hong Kong.

free the west
free the west

You need to realize that the real culprit in the rental shortage is hyper mass immigration. You can not bring in masses like this and expect everything will just be business as usual.

jwschmidt17
jwschmidt17

Using California, the communist capital of N. America, as your "model" is far from convincing. Either you want a free market economy or you want a centrally planned and controlled communist economy. You can't pick an choose which ones the "government" should control just because those ones happen to be beneficial to you personally. In that case I demand that news organizations be capped and controlled on what they can charge subscribers and farmers be capped and controlled on what they can charge to produce food because for me personally, these things cost too much. What you are advocating would add a ton of greese to the already slippery slide we are on in to communisim. You really need to rethink your comments.

Left Coast
Left Coast

Rent Controls?

The only thing that Controls Rent is Vacancies.

A 5% or even 10% vacancy rate makes rents competitive.

Back in the day the BC NDP tried Rent Controls . . . then 100s of Walk-up Apartment Owners converted their Buildings to Condos and sold the Units.

Rent controls created Rental Shortages . . . just like Immigration has been doing for the last 8 years as Millions of usually govt funded new arrivals have reduced Vacancies to less than 1% and rents have increased dramatically.

Canada can't look after the now vast Homeless Population . . . adding Millions of 3rd worlders soon to be Lieberal Voters is the road to failure.

Silence Dogood
Silence Dogood

Exactly. Supply and demand.

northrungrader
northrungrader

Don't worry, rent will be controlled inside the new Calgary 15 minute cities. Burt won't be allowed, because of the lowest common denomination, asthma and allergies of anyone living 15 minutes away. You will get to live like your friend, except you won't be able to leave.

You didn't mention the option of leaving Calgary? Heck thousands of federal government workers left the cites once remote work was mandated. They even went on strike to not have to go back. You are intelligent and articulate enough to write from anywhere with a half decent internet connection. Look outside the cities. Rural Alberta has so much more to offer. Plus your odds of being murdered while waiting for public transit are a million times less.

Jimmycanuk2011
Jimmycanuk2011

And who pays when tenants refuse to pay for months and cannot be evicted?

Silence Dogood
Silence Dogood

If you have to tell me your argument isn’t pro-communism, it is absolutely pro-communism. If you expect rent control, you may as well control the prices of every other commodity. Supply and demand should dictate pricing, not government.

If you can’t afford housing, ask yourself why inflation has priced you out of the market.

oulananj
oulananj

And who will control the interest rate? How home owners are supposed to pay their mortgages?

Silence Dogood
Silence Dogood

Because this is 2023 and the government has told me “landlord greedy.”

PersonOne
PersonOne

Welcome to life under the Liberal Government.

