Is China hacking western satellites with high-tech laser weaponry, in preparation for a potential nuclear war?
According to a report in Global Defence Technology, satellite imagery of the top secret Korla East Test Site in Xinjiang, China, shows the operation of laser anti-satellite weapons (ASAT) to engage with foreign satellites.
The satellite imagery from geospatial intelligence company BlackSky has uncovered a pattern of behaviour at Korla that is consistent with China’s development of technology to disrupt, destroy or hijack foreign satellites, the report said.
Images of Korla East Test Site feature two laser gimbals with supporting infrastructure, housed within separate hangars with retractable roofs, to the north and south of the compound, confirming the view that this site likely holds ASAT weapons.
The evidence suggests a pattern of opening the hangars to operate the ASAT lasers around solar noon, the time when foreign imaging satellites are most active.
According to satellite tracking data for a sample of days within the observation period, a large number of satellite companies orbited within line of sight of the facility during active ASAT periods, including SpaceX’s Starlink communications satellites, and constellations of commercial geo-imaging satellites that include the companies Spire and Planet Labs, the report said.
Military satellites may also have been active in the region during this time, but their orbits are classified.
Details of China’s anti-satellite actions emerged from the leak of top secret CIA documents in April 2023, the report said.
The Financial Times reported the documents included concerns that China is developing technology “to seize control of a satellite, rendering it ineffective to support communications, weapons, or intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance systems.”
Laser directed-energy weapons have uses that may vary from dazzling and disrupting a satellite’s communications and optical sensors, to heating a target for a separate engagement with heat-seeking missiles, or even directly destroying components.
Laser ASAT could also be used to harvest data from a satellite by spoofing an encrypted point-to-point laser information transfer.
Neil Sherwin-Peddie, head of space security BAE Systems Digital Intelligence, forecast the first major hack of a satellite in 2023, the report said.
“The adversary can use satellite blinding as these satellites pass to capture critical imagery or radio frequency data,” he said.
Other features in the imagery from the desert-based Korla East Test Site are also raising concerns.
Co-located with ASATs at the facility are an electromagnetic pulse (EMP) generator used in research to protect and harden technology against nuclear EMP.
Its distinctive appearance is similar to the Nuclear Electromagnetic Pulse test system in Switzerland built by Montena Technology.
These systems use horizontally polarized dipoles to simulate an EMP attack and can be used to test equipment for its resistance against such electronic warfare.
China constructed the Korla facility in 2003, although much of its recent activities is still unrecorded. Unit 63655 of the PLA-SSF, which is in charge of conducting research on very large stratospheric airships, high-powered microwaves, and lasers and optics, is in charge of running Korla.
BlackSky operates a constellation of 16 satellites that orbit along the Earth’s equator, in contrast to conventional geospatial intelligence companies that operate satellite constellations with polar orbits.
China is not the only country creating specialized ground infrastructure for anti-satellite defence. The Kalina laser plant in Russia, which is located in the Caucasus is able to blind the optical sensors of other countries’ spy satellites by flooding them with laser light.
According to a report in FirstPost, a major portion of the light produced by the Kalina facility, which operates in infrared pulse mode and generates 1,000 joules per square centimetre, is delivered to low Earth orbits, where spy satellites are deployed.
Kalina can block espionage satellites from reaching a 100,000 square kilometre area by using a telescope with a diameter of several metres that can target an overhead spacecraft for hundreds of kilometres.
In an essay from 2020 that appeared in the Journal of Physics: Conference Series, Zhenhua Liu and other authors point out that a ground-based laser may precisely target particular areas on low-earth orbit satellites to render them inoperable or irreparable through thermal destruction.
Liu and others point out that ground-based lasers can damage or permanently disable a satellite’s optical sensors, destroy its solar arrays, or overheat their delicate electronics.
These lasers also have a more nefarious use, one that could spark Armageddon.
According to Chris Zappone of The Sydney Morning Herald, laser-defended naval and aviation bases could be utilized as staging grounds for an invasion of Taiwan.
Tampering with satellites — particularly those used for missile defense — might be perceived as a buildup to a nuclear strike, leading to unintended escalation and potential catastrophe, Zappone said.
Satellites are now the brains of contemporary military operations and perform many civil functions as well, including navigation, weather forecasting, and financial transactions timed in space.
As a result, damage from ground-based laser attacks on satellites may have an impact that extends beyond military uses.
