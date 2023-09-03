What is Canada?
I mean, seriously. What is Canada? What are we now?
I’ll tell you one thing, it certainly isn’t some Green idiot throwing paint on a great work of art by one of the Group of Seven.
And it’s certainly not Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, and his evil flying monkey Gibo, working to kill our nation’s economy to fulfill bizarre climate targets.
Never in the history of Canada have we, as a country, had such an incompetent group of fools, running the show.
So what are we? What have we become? Are we still a country? Do we stand for anything? And can East and West work together as one?
I’ll tell you. The truth is, we are still Canada. But you have to look for it, look closely. In everyday life. Small shafts of light, amid the darkness.
Not on TV, and definitely not on mainstream media. That will just pull you into the maelstrom of madness.
Canada is a dude on a scooter, wearing a Joe Sakic Nordiques jersey, shorts, sandals, rocking a huge stash, and smokin’ a dart … feeling no fear. In other words, a man getting his “Friday night on,” said my friend Jefferson, who witnessed this on the streets of Red Deer.
Gotta love that. Pure Canadiana.
Canada is my dentist, Dr. Hrach, who gave me a discount on my implant and helped save me a ton of cash.
Who fixed my gold filling and didn’t charge me anything. He just smiled, and said, “Don’t worry about it.”
Canada is Nikita and the staff at Master Tune on 32nd Ave., who always treat me fairly and honestly, if I need a car repair.
Canada is the Deerhead Cafe on Edmonton Trail, who have bucked the trend and not raised their prices for a good breakfast.
Family run and proud of it.
Canada is my talented young friend Ben, who accompanied me on a great adventure to the 24 Hours of Le Mans. He races motorcycles, and he’s damn good at it.
Canada is my friend Terry, who, in addition to teaching computer science, finds time to help seniors with their computer issues.
Charging them only $20 for a home visit, no matter how long it takes to fix the problem. Damn good guitar player too.
Canada is my buddy Pat, and his wife Sande. A man who has come to my rescue so many times in the way of offshore work, it nearly brings me to tears.
Canada is my investment manager Jeff who is not only one of the best hockey, ringette, baseball and boxing coaches in Calgary, but who knows a thing or two about investing. He also tells great stories!
Canada are Ralph & Grace’s boys — one a policeman, one a soldier. Canada’s finest. Doing us proud. Making our world and our country, a better place.
Canada is my buddy, Randy, who continues to inspire me in ways I can’t even explain.
A man who would rub shoulders with the greats, such as Pierre Trudeau, Robert Kennedy and Peter Lougheed in his work as a pro photographer.
And yet, a man who also never lost his humility.
Canada is my friend Reg, who took me in when I lost my job, my house, my wife and everything else in my life.
Man, I was at the bottom of a deep dark hole, with nowhere to go.
In Matthew 8:20, Jesus described his homelessness by saying "foxes have holes and the birds of the air have nests, but the son of man has nowhere to lay his head."
Well … he gave me a place to lay my head, an SUV to drive, even food on the table, when I had little or nothing. And he wouldn’t take a red cent in return.
They don’t make men like this anymore.
Canada is my real estate buddy, who found me and my cat Burt, an affordable, brand new 1-bedroom apartment, amid a looming housing crisis.
“Get your ass down there now,” he said, and I did.
Again, asking nothing in return.
Canada is my writer’s inspiration, Dwayne “Big D” Erickson, also known as “The Cowboy.” The greatest rodeo writer in North America, who taught me to be a storyteller, to not be a CP stylebook robot, or to rewrite press releases and call it news.
If not for Big D, I would not have the writer’s voice, I have now. God rest his soul.
And there are many others … Bullitt Bob, Mortie & Gayle, Erik & Bonnie, Jose the handsome Spaniard, Sir Nobby, Kitsy, Cuba Jeff, the Kaiser, the lovely Licia and the great Mr. Menzies … too many to thank.
Folks, this is Canada. The people around us. Our support group. The people who love us and care about us.
The people who have beer and wings with us. Who stand by us. Who stick up for us.
Who pick us up out of the gutter, like a stranger did to James Joyce, dusting him off and helping him on his way. So inspired, he would go home and write Ulysses.
People who live normal lives. People who pay taxes. People who obey the law.
I’m not talking about the corporate types wearing Flames jerseys and sitting on their hands in the pricey seats at the Saddledome. They aren’t Calgarians.
I’m talking about the real people. You and me.
The folks having beers at the Border Crossing on 17th Ave S.E., which serves up a fantastic escargot with melted cheese and toast.
To quote the great John Diefenbaker:
“I am a Canadian, free to speak without fear, free to worship in my own way, free to stand for what I think right, free to oppose what I believe wrong, or free to choose those who shall govern my country.”
The regime of Justin & Co. will fall, my friends. In the end, tyrants always fall.
And Canada, will go on.
(1) comment
Nice piece Dave ; I read the whole thing. But I'm not buyin' it.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.