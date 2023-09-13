I will never forget the day, never.
It was the day my Dad decided to take me to an NHL game in Detroit.
We lived in Windsor, just across the river, so it wasn’t a major trek.
In an other sense, it was. My first NHL game and it was against the mighty Toronto Maple Leafs — a chance to see the great Frank Mahovlich and many others!
The year was 1967 and the Red Wings were not doing well. My favourite goalie, Roger Crozier, was not having a good season.
This was due to injury and adversity. Crozier suffered from bouts of pancreatitis. He also suffered a concussion after a Bobby Orr shot struck him in the head.
The year before, he led the Wings to the Stanley Cup final, only to lose to those dastardly Montreal Canadiens in a controversial Game 6.
And the year before that he won Rookie of the Year, the Calder Trophy.
In that rookie season, Crozier, just 22, started each of Detroit's 70 games and his play opened eyes around the league for his acrobatic style.
We arrived at the Olympia on a cold winter night, only to find out it was sold out.
But we had one option left, $3 standing-room-only tickets. What the heck, my Dad said, let’s do it.
And my God, what an experience, just walking into that sacred arena.
Hunting for a view of the ice, as the game opened I watched as Gordie Howe scored on a breakaway on Terry Sawchuk. Lifting it in, as if it were the most easy thing in the world.
The place went nuts. The building was literally shaking.
I also saw my first fight in the stands. Red-jacketed Olympia Stadium ushers, beating the crap out of some drunk guy causing trouble.
The Wings took a 4-1 lead, only to blow it in the end, losing 6-5 to the plucky Leafs, who would go on to win the Stanley Cup that year.
But I didn’t care, I had been to the Mecca of hockey and back.
I remember racing downstairs to see them come off the ice. There were no curtains or barriers then, just a red carpet that led from the ice to the dressing room.
I stood there in awe, as these mighty gladiators, all covered in sweat, walked right by me, inches away, to the dressing room.
Anyway, let’s fast forward from that, to today’s hockey world.
This week, my friend Reg sent me this e-mail:
“NHL would seriously consider an expansion bid from the Atlanta area if it did decide to add a 33rd franchise, NHL deputy Bill Daly says …”
I was stunned. Just stunned. Enough was enough, it was time to speak up.
My question to hockey fans, is: what if the Original Six hockey teams broke off from the NHL to form their own elite hockey league?
I know, a crazy idea, but a 33rd team, south of the border? In the sunbelt? To me that's the end of the game I once loved, the final straw.
Why? For starters, the NHL has expanded more than any other league in North America. From 12 to 32.
The play is watered down, boring and expensive to attend and not worth it.
Have you watched a game lately? The game we knew is no longer the game we knew. Dump and chase Sutter-style hockey. Factory-made goalies with no style.
The excitement, the fun, the glory, it’s all gone.
Yes, they are making money, at least some of them, but NHL commissioner Gary Bettman seems bent on destroying our game, all in the name of American greenbacks.
Truth be told, the NHL should really be no bigger than 24 teams.
In many cases hockey ranks way behind other sports in US cities, such as the NFL, MLB, NBA, and even college sports.
The Arizona Coyotes, for example, can barely fill their current arena, a 5,000-seat facility on the Arizona State campus in Tempe.
They are planning to build a new arena, but who is going to show up? Is hockey big in Arizona, you think?
And now, they want to offer a franchise to another US city? Why not Quebec City, which has a state-of-the-art arena?
Going back to my original idea, I say let’s ponder the breaking off the Original Six teams: Detroit, New York, Boston, Toronto, Montreal and Chicago, to form an elite new league.
The teams have copyright over their logos and history, Bettman can’t claim that and the new league could create all new awards.
How about the Gordie Howe Championship Cup! Or the Wayne Gretzky trophy to the playoff MVP!
And while we’re talking, how about an Eddie Shack trophy, to the most “entertaining” player on the ice!?
How about some new rules too. No more hitting guys from behind into the boards at 100 mph. Do that and you’re out of the league, pal.
Just some ideas, of course.
I phoned my friend, Bullitt Bob last night, asking him what he thought of my whacky proposal.
The Bullitt, by the way, is a die-hard Leafs fan.
Dave, he said, there is just one problem: money. These teams are making lots of money. What’s in it for them, going forward?
Also, the Canadian teams — Edmonton, Vancouver, Calgary and Winnipeg — will be left out, as well as proven hockey towns such as Minnesota, Philly and Pittsburgh.
You might have to include them too, he said.
OK, fair enough, include them too, and maybe offer a franchise to Quebec City. Cap it at 14 teams and two divisions.
And keep in mind, this is not like the super soccer league being pushed by Spain, which is only about greed.
This is not about money, this is about preserving our game, from keeping Bettman & Co., from destroying it.
Right now, if you have season tickets to the Flames, you would be lucky to see 10 good games and that comes from sportswriter friends of mine who are paid to watch.
The rest, they say, are crap.
My coaching buddy Jeff tells me, the best hockey in town is not the Flames, it is the Calgary Wranglers of the AHL. Hands down, better hockey.
But again, the problem remains money.
What would be in it for those teams, to break off going forward. They are already making big money, hand over fist, despite massive salaries.
Plus, down the road, those original six league franchises (including those other teams) might even be worth more in time.
I’m not a businessman, that much is pretty obvious, but I see potential here and possibly hope for our national sport.
And, hell, the Leafs and the Habs, could possibly win another Cup! A Gordie Howe Cup! Tell me, would that be cool, or what!
Also, could there be a better feeling in the world, than telling Gary Bettman to shove it and bring pro hockey back to respectability?
It’s Original Six or go home!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.