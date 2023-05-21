Something mysterious is happening between the UK and Ukraine, and military analysts are all abuzz.
According to a report in Breaking Defense, the recent announcement by UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak that his government will supply Ukraine with “hundreds of new long-range attack drones” has sparked intrigue.
That is because, no such fleet of aircraft exists in the UK’s regular inventory. Or, does it? Or … is it yet to come?
On May 15 Sunak said the drones have a maximum range of 200 kilometers (125 miles) but beyond that the exact type of system or information about its capabilities have not been disclosed, the report said.
Ukraine is continuing to prepare for a much-anticipated counter-offensive against Russian forces.
Last week, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky told the BBC his country needed more weaponry before it could launch the attack.
“This is a crucial moment in Ukraine’s resistance to a terrible war of aggression they did not choose or provoke,” said Sunak, following a meeting with Zelensky.
“They need the sustained support of the international community to defend against the barrage of unrelenting and indiscriminate attacks that have been their daily reality for over a year. We must not let them down.”
The lack of transparency on the mystery drones stands out as British political and defence officials have been consistently open about military equipment sent to Ukraine throughout the conflict with Russia.
Those items include Challenger 2 main battle tanks, over 10,000 anti-tank missiles such as NLAW, Brimstone and Javelin, Storm Shadow long-range strike weapons, Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS), self-propelled guns, hundreds of armored vehicles and Starstreak short-range, man-portable, air-defense systems (MANPADS).
Ukrainian troops have also arrived in the UK to learn how to command the Challenger 2 tanks, as part of Operation Interflex.
As for the mystery “long-range” drone though, some experts say they’re not sure to what to make of it.
“There’s nothing in the UK inventory that fits the long-range attack drone bill, so there’s really only two options that could explain this: an aircraft that the UK government has been working on and kept quiet, or something sourced from another country that the UK will fund and provide to Ukraine,” said Douglas Barrie, senior fellow for military aerospace at the UK-based International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS) military think tank.
The UK currently operates General Atomics MQ-9A Reapers, soon to be replaced with a MQ-9B SkyGuardian fleet, Thales Watchkeeper and QinetiQ Banshee drones.
But none of those have been procured in the “hundreds” or are considered attack drones and only Watchkeeper, predominately an ISR asset and which has suffered a number of accidents in UK service, matches the 200-kilometer range profile, Breaking Defense reported.
In April the Pentagon made the surprise admission that it was sending previously undisclosed Phoenix Ghost drones to Ukraine. Very little information was released at the time, except that it was similar to relatively shorter-range loitering munitions and had been rapidly developed.
There is confidence among some analysts that the country possesses the industrial capability to readily design attack drones, Breaking Defense reported.
“The technology and manufacturing capabilities required to produce capable one-way attack UAVs are not particularly difficult,” said Justin Bronk, senior RUSI research fellow for airpower and technology.
“Iran has shown this with its Shahed-136 and a wide range of other smaller examples like the Ababil-2 and Raad 85. Thus, it should not be surprising that the UK — which has been at the forefront of procuring and supplying urgently needed capabilities for Ukraine that do not form part of its own arsenal — should be able to rapidly design or procure and then produce such UAVs at scale for Ukraine.”
(For context, the American-made Reaper has a max range of over 1,000 miles, several times the distance of the mystery drone.)
Bronk also said that while the accessibility and relatively low cost of producing attack drones “may have” received more attention because of their adoption by “rogue states and non-state actors,” more advanced states are just as capable.
For Barrie’s money, he said it’s most likely the UK has purchased an off-the-shelf, readily available UAV in what’s a burgeoning market.
For example, at least three such armed, long-range UAVs are now in different development stages in Israel.
Special weapon systems that are light and carry “very powerful” warheads and the option of air refueling of armed UAV’s is also “on the table,” according to sources.
How important are these drones in the conflict?
If Ukraine can destroy Russia's command centres, logistics hubs and ammunition depots in occupied territory, then it may prove impossible for Moscow to continue resupplying its frontline troops in places, experts say.
That would make them absolutely essential to Ukraine’s needs.
However, it could also cause an escalation, or even a spillover of the conflict. Something NATO and the US want to avoid.
