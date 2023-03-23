Had this story appeared on a website on April 1, I would have thought it a joke. A really bad April Fool’s joke.
But, no, no such luck. It’s real. And it’s absolute madness.
To reduce carbon emissions the Quebec government, in all its green grandness, announced it's getting rid of the majority of its refrigerators from government-run liquor stores. As reported by Le Journal de Montreal, the Societe des alcohols du Quebec (SAQ) will remove two thirds of the refrigerators in its stores over the next 15 years.
I know, it’s absolute insanity. But take a big breath: this is the way Glum Greta and her following wants things to go. And if you think this is the end of it, forget that. This is just the beginning of more mad, green policies, laid down from on high.
This will bring the total number of fridges in the SAQ’s store network from around 3,000 to 900, the report said. The changes will vary by store type, with the SAQ’s 279 classic stores going from an average of four fridges to just one.
Meanwhile, the SAQ’s 92 “selection” stores, which offer a variety of premium alcohols, will go from having a dozen fridges to just three, the report said.
The SAQ’s 26 small format “express” locations will not be affected by the move.
Of course, the move is being criticized by many Quebecers, anxious as they are about possibly having to forego their popular chilled wine options. And in perhaps the biggest understatement of the day, SAQ spokesperson Genevieve Cormier said the changes “will require some adjustment, both from our employees and customers.”
You got that right, sister. Not to mention it’s a completely asinine move that will do nothing to save the planet.
To quote the great Rex Murphy, “We are nothing but a leaf on a stream.”
This is nothing more than a useless, token, feel-good action, that makes no sense whatsoever.
Even if all the fridges in Canada were shut down — replaced with God knows what — it would amount to nothing. The pollution coming out of China and other unfettered nations, would just blow it all to hell, to put it nicely.
Yet the SAQ is foolishly moving forward.
“We are confident that, in the long run, the public will get used to this change and will appreciate the Crown corporation’s efforts to reduce its environmental footprint,” Cormier proudly said.
The liquor agency decided to proceed with the removal of the majority of its refrigerators after a pilot project which saw all fridges removed from three of its stores, the report said.
Furthermore, the SAQ does not believe the removal of fridges — an over-reach of incredible proportions, even in today’s world — will actually create great dissatisfaction among customers or impact sales.
“The experience has allowed us to understand that customers accept to participate in the collective effort required by global warming,” said Cormier.
The SAQ says its refrigerators are currently responsible for 9% of its carbon emissions, excluding transportation. It expects to reduce carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions by 83 tonnes, in addition to saving money from electricity costs.
Naturally, the move justly earned a fair amount of criticism.
Discussing the SAQ’s plans on his radio show, prominent Quebec commentator Richard Martineau said, “after (the SAQ) what will it be? Grocery stores? Orange juice will no longer be in fridges? Milk will no longer be in fridges?”
Martineau also sarcastically suggested the SAQ should axe air conditioning and heating in its stores to help save the planet.
Little did we know all this time these gas bar/corner store fridges were killing us. A new evil has been exposed!
Just put your groceries and beer in the snow, everything will be fine.
Smart like rock!
I that frog land ran on nothing but pure green hydro electric…… what a time to be alive
To further save the planet from Quebecers, we can cut off Alberta propane/natural gas. Albertans would love to support the Quebec's religion of environmentalism.
