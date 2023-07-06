The importance of elite special forces in today’s world, whether it’s Canada’s JTF2, Britain’s SAS, or America’s Delta Force, cannot be stressed enough.
Every nation worth its salt must have specially trained units to deal with situations that involve terrorism, internal and external foreign threats, and situations yet to come. That is a given.
So it is with some trepidation that I read a report in the National Post that Canada’s special forces say they are being held back by inferior equipment and operating an obsolete helicopter built in the 1990s by Bell Textron Griffon.
The latter assessment is contained in a series of reports produced for the senior leadership of the Canadian Special Operations Forces Command (CANSOFCOM) and obtained by the Post through Access to Information.
The reports examined the state of 427 Special Operations Aviation Squadron at Petawawa and looked at all areas of the unit, the report said.
While Royal Canadian Air Force personnel from the squadron said they enjoyed their jobs, they felt stifled by military bureaucracy, double standards and inferior equipment such as the CH-146 Griffon helicopter.
The Griffons were first ordered in a sole source deal in 1992 and delivered to the Canadian Forces between 1994 and 1998, the report said.
Rather than buy newer or more lethal equipment, such as the MH-6 “Little Bird” light attack helicopter, used by US special forces, or the Puma HC.Mk 2 medium support helicopter used by the UK, the feds awarded Bell Textron Canada a contract worth nearly $800 million to extend the life of the RCAF’s fleet of 85 Griffon helicopters.
The life of the aircraft will be pushed into the 2030s through the upgrade program.
The first modernized helicopter is expected to be delivered next year and the remaining aircraft will be upgraded by 2028, the report said.
The Griffon airframes are good, and the upgrades will provide a solid and safe aircraft for Canada’s military, but the fact remains, it’s old technology.
And old technology in a new world, is nowhere near sufficient in a modern democracy.
“The longer we keep the Griffon, the sooner it won’t be needed,” one report dated August 10, 2022, noted. “We are simply held back by the Wing regarding what we want to do (and) more particularly, what we want to do alongside CANSOFCOM.”
“Many senior members stated that if we were to have no choice but to keep the Griffon, our mandate and capability might be the things that require redefining,” the report added.
It also noted the squadron is being limited by poor equipment.
Some members interviewed stated that while on overseas missions they could not get the equipment they needed, such as bullet-proof plates used for their personal protection, gloves, flying jackets and other protective gear.
“We are pushed to breaking points in pursuit of world-class effects using obsolete tools,” the August 2022 report noted. “We need new tools, or a means to amend the ones we have with less bureaucracy.”
The reports also raise concerns about recruiting and retention.
Part of that is linked to the Griffon and its old technology, squadron members suggested.
Recruiting posters and videos portray elite teams straight out of action movies, but new personnel arriving at the squadron quickly find out that the recruiting material is a bunch of bunk.
“The unit is advertised as a technologically advanced Special Operations force; however, once one is inside, the new members realize it is closer to a conventional unit where people are allowed to wear multi-cam and grow their hair long,” one squadron member pointed out.
The old bait and switch, which can’t be great on morale. Not that our beloved Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, gives a damn when he’s surfing in Tofino.
In Canada, sadly, and especially under the current Liberal government, it takes something bad to happen … really bad, for someone to finally act.
Unable, afraid or just incapable of taking the initiative, the Trudeau government has chosen to largely ignore the needs of Canada’s military.
It has been a series of humiliations under young Justin’s command: being scolded by the Pentagon for inviting China’s PLA to take part in Arctic drills; left out of the AUKUS submarine pact; and recently not taking part in NATO’s biggest joint operation over Europe.
Imagine, the nation that helped liberate Europe, not mucking in? Shameful.
They don’t take us seriously anymore, and why the hell should they?
With a namby pamby drama teacher leader who is trying to single-handedly save the world from global warming, who would?
Xi Jinping made a fool out of him, in front of the international media … for all the world to see.
A lightweight, as we used to say in the newspaper world, nothing but a lightweight.
Canada ranks a dismal 14th in military spending as per GDP, according to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute. Even behind smaller countries such as Italy, Japan and South Korea.
Considering the borders that Canada’s military and coastal forces have to guard, we are so far behind the eight ball, that we are basically in token territory.
We may talk big, but we don’t walk the talk. Worse yet, the future does not bode well.
As the Trudeau government looks for ways to save billions and tax the hell out of everyone and everything that moves, it is only going to get worse.
Our military forces may one day be forced to shop at Mountain Equipment Co-op and Cabella’s to get the basic equipment they need going forward.
I wish I was joking, but I’m not. I foresee GoFundMe’s to support our Armed Forces.
And while Trudeau has donated millions to the effort in Ukraine, and ashamedly grandstanded in Kyiv like a rock star wannabe, Canada has turned its back on its own military.
According to Global News, the 2023 budget contains virtually no new defence funding, but does include several cost-cutting measures, notably an order for departments and agencies to identify ways to cut spending by 3% over the next few years.
And while the government says the Canadian Armed Forces will be excluded from such cuts, it remains unclear the degree to which the exemption will extend to the Department of National Defence, which controls the military’s budget, the report said.
This has left experts confused, given how intertwined the two organizations are. What exactly is going on here?
Officials across Ottawa have also been ordered by the Liberals to spend less on contractors, which will no doubt hit the Defence Department hard, since it is one of the largest users of outside firms.
Yet, despite these significant issues, the squadron continues to meet its missions, a testament to Canada’s military members and civilian employees.
Let’s face it, our military forces, on land, in the air and on the sea, are as good, or better, than any nation in the world.
All we have to do, is give them the tools to do their job.
We only have to look at our friends to the south.
The AH-6 Little Bird, a special operations helicopter, has been supporting US commandos across the world.
Flown by the elite 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment, nicknamed the “Night Stalkers,” the AH-6 is a small gunship capable of doing big damage.
Known for its sturdiness and capacity to take a beating, the AH-6 has a maximum cruising speed of 126 knots (about 150 mph) and a maximum range of 205 miles.
The aircraft has a ceiling of 20,000 feet but is at its best when flying close to the ground, with exceptional nap-of-the-earth capabilities and a great power-to-weight ratio, which makes it very maneuverable.
Said one pilot: “The AH-6 is like no other helicopter I have ever flown. When you sit down in the seat you literally strap the machine onto your back. These high performance helicopters are fully aerobatic and it’s like driving a Ferrari — they are fun to fly.”
When it comes to weaponry, the sky is the limit for the Little Bird. It can carry a number of weapons, including the 30mm M230 Chain Gun, .50 cal GAU-19 Gatling gun, 7.62mm M134 minigun, LAU-68D/A rocker pods for Hydra 70 rockets, AGM-114 Hellfire missiles, and even FIM-92 Stinger air-to-air missiles.
The U.S. Army is currently accepting the latest version of the Little Birds, the AH/MH-6 Block III, which includes a new six-bladed rotor and better payload, speed and flight controls.
This is a formidable weapon, and maybe it’s about time we look at supporting our military, instead of tearing it down.
Or an even greater sin, leaving them vulnerable to a changing world.
I know where the Canadian military could get military equipment, all kinds of it. There's a huge money laundering operation that the Governments are involved in when they send money to Ukraine. The black market of military equipment of all kinds, is very active also, according to evidence. Study utube Col Doug MacGreggor and Ritter). I suspect the overlords want Europe to be fully militarily equipped for more Antifa civil chaos activity, as the likes of what is happening in France, and more countries joining such chaos. They can super nicely blame it all on the Muslims, always the Muslims, as we've been well propagandized since 9/11 about the devilish Muslims. The point of the Canadian Military isn't to protect Canada or Canadian citizen's, it's to further us along in the journey to become Trudeau's "Post Nation", as we send money to NATO and the US neocon's continuing War of 2014-2023, against Russia. Freeland will never stop pushing Trudeau on this one. She's on the Board of Directors of WEF, which started in 1971 by the Club of Rome. We're totally in on this agenda, and no Political Party objected. I suspect they don't know how to do research anymore, or even want to find out about the real world we live in. Go find the murder equipment, starting in Ukraine. I would support equipment if it was for Canadian protection, but we don't even get representation by our elected opposition officials. I think they got woke listening to the CBC. Helena Guenther
Exactly
