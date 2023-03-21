There they were, two smiling faces. Two pals, if you like.
Leaders of the People’s Republic of China and the mangled remains of Russia. A man now wanted for war crimes.
On the first day of a state visit framed by Beijing as a peacemaking project, the despicable pair met at the Kremlin and touted the close ties and strategic visions shared by China and Russia.
“In the last few years, China has made a colossal leap forward,” Vladimir Putin told Xi Jinping, sitting side by side with him at the Kremlin. “In the whole world, this evokes interest, and unfortunately even envy.”
Xi called Putin his “dear friend” and said “Russia’s development has significantly improved under your leadership.”
There is deep skepticism in the West. The lies could not have been deeper, more disgusting. A summit to match the axis of evil, if you will. Threatening the free world in a way not seen since the Nazis invaded and conquered Europe.
The threat the West now faces has never been greater.
Washington recently stepped up warnings to Beijing after US intelligence indicated China is considering providing its northern ally with weaponry. So far, no evidence has emerged showing Beijing has made such transfers.
Thankfully, the US and some of its allies — not Canada, of course, we are as hopeless and embarrassing, as our weak-kneed, China-loving pathetic leader — I’m speaking of course, of the US, the UK and Australia, have taken the bit in their mouth.
Sorry to say, especially to all the bleeding hearts out there, but the US is preparing for war with China.
Frankly speaking, we have no other option … China only understands strength. Co-operation, détente as we know it, is only seen as a weakness to be exploited.
With America’s relations with China deteriorating over Beijing’s adversarial actions — most recently because of its aggressive moves on Taiwan, its attempts to intimidate Japan, its violation of US airspace with a spy balloon and its support for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine — the US Marines have reshaped their cause and purpose, as they prepare for a potential future conflict in Pacific island chains.
Make no mistake, the US point of the spear, is turning. And Xi, and China, will live to regret it.
Although far from the ocean, the Hawaii-based Third Marine Littoral Regiment, newly created and innovative in nature, faced a 10-day mock battle across Southern California, where a series of military bases played the role of an island chain, the New York Times reported.
Though outnumbered by the regiment it was fighting, the team from Hawaii had an edge. The team was built to fight on islands and along coastal shorelines, the 'littoral region' in military parlance.
It had also been given special equipment and the freedom to innovate, developing new tactics to figure out one of the service’s highest priorities: how to fight a war against Chinese forces in their own backyard, and win.
At Twentynine Palms, a base spanning 1,200 square miles, the opposing colonels commanding both regiments scanned for any signal — anything — that could tip them off to their adversary’s location. So the Marines in the field hid themselves physically and electronically the best they could.
The littoral regiment occasionally broke cover to use one of its signature weapons for an island fight, a missile that can hit ships more than 100 miles away and is launched from the back of a small truck — easy to move, hard to detect.
In the end, the Third Marine Littoral Regiment remained in control of its terrain and had fended off its opponents — which it considered a victory, the report said.
Over the next two years, the new unit will have a relentless schedule, with about four or five times as many exercises as most infantry regiments. Its next big test will be in the Philippines in April.
A total of 17,680 soldiers will take part in the annual drills, which for the first time will include live-fire exercises in the disputed South China Sea and a simulated defence of a tiny Philippine island nearly 300 kilometers south of Taiwan.
The countries will also stage an amphibious landing on the western island of Palawan, the closest Philippine landmass to the Spratly Islands — a flashpoint for Beijing and Manila.
And speaking of the Philippines, the US Air Force took an important first step this month, when F-22 Raptors deployed to Clark Air Base, marking the first time American fifth-generation fighters have ever deployed to the Philippines.
The F-22 deployment, which took place on March 13 and 14, comes as the U.S. is undertaking a major effort to strengthen and expand its posture in the Pacific to deter China’s growing military might, Air & Space Forces Magazine reported.
The Marines plan to establish a Marine Littoral Regiment in Okinawa by 2025 while Japan is moving ahead with a plan to build up its defence capability, including buying Tomahawk land-attack cruise missiles from the US.
The US, Australia, and Britain — no Canada, of course, we are odd man out — announced a deal that will provide nuclear submarines to Canberra in the 2030s and 2040s.
Under that pact, US and British attack submarines are to rotate through a base near Perth, Australia, starting in 2027.
The US has a Mutual Defense Treaty with the Philippines dating back to 1951, and the hope is that cooperation with Manila will deepen over the coming years.
“The Raptor pilots were able to get their eyes on the layout of the land, as well as the different Philippine air bases,” an Air Force release stated.
“Being familiar with the airspace and the territory below will allow for increased capability and integration in the future.”
And you know exactly what that means — the PRC has become Enemy No. 1.
What will it take, to face down this evil threat? Is it possible, to even do it, as China is poised to become the world’s top economy. Will they crush us, with their long-term plans to dominate the world? Are we just too weak to fight back?
Retired Col. Charles “Chuck” DeBellevue flew nearly 100 combat missions in Vietnam in 1972.
He would become the war’s highest-scoring ACE, credited with a total of six MiG kills, the most earned by any U.S. aviator during the Vietnam War, earning him the Air Force Cross, Air & Space Forces Magazine reported.
Speaking to a packed crowd of several thousand at the 2023 AFA Warfare Symposium in Aurora, Colorado, he recounted the experience with precision — a lesson in how to fight a war.
“Hanoi was 285 miles from Udorn (AFB) as the crow flies,” DeBellevue said. “Every time we went into Hanoi, you had to have enough gas left to fly almost 300 miles. That sets your thinking about how you’re gonna fight… you had to have the right mindset.”
To DeBellevue and his 555th “Triple Nickel” Tactical Fighter Squadron mates, “the right mindset” required discipline, integrity, and training, not just from yourself, but from everyone. The mission demanded teamwork.
“Your word is your bond. If you tell somebody you’re gonna do something, do it. If you can’t do it, tell them, because otherwise somebody may die,” DeBellevue told Air & Space Forces Magazine.
“[Flying] is a team sport. It’s not just you. It’s all of us together that make the force what it is.”
The squadron worked together so efficiently, DeBellevue said, that communicating between the F-4 Phantoms felt telepathic.
“The next war we fight, it’ll be you people prosecuting the war,” he told the crowd.
“It’s attitude. It’s love of country. Love of family. Love of God. Knowing that you’re the very best at what you do, and freedom is in your hands. I appreciate everything you’re doing: You’re wearing the cloth of this country. That means an awful lot.”
Military planners assume that any potential future battle with China may take place in what the Pentagon often refers to as the “first island chain,” which includes Okinawa and Taiwan down to Malaysia as well as the South China Sea and disputed islands in the Spratlys and the Paracels, the New York Times reported.
The “second island chain” includes the Philippines, going from Tokyo to Guam to south of Palau.
If called upon to fight in the Western Pacific, the Marines are also likely to make use of their most capable drones: the MQ-9 Reaper, which can drop bombs and fire missiles but is most valued for its ability to beam back information.
Four-star US Air Force General Mike Minihan said in a bold memo last month that his gut told him the US would fight China in the next two years, comments that upset Pentagon officials and the Biden White House.
Comments that perhaps, we should take note of.
"I hope I am wrong," wrote Minihan, who heads the Air Mobility Command. "My gut tells me (we) will fight in 2025."
Mark my words, as Americans come to terms with the realization that China will not be a subservient in their NWO fantasy, communist stooge Trudeau will be taken out by whatever means necessary. Trudeau's minions would be wise to wake up to that reality as well as the battle lines are being drawn
