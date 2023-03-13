It’s a good thing, hockey legend Tim Horton were not alive to see this.
I suspect he would be ashamed.
Folks … if ever, you needed proof that the Tim Hortons restaurant franchise was just a big, uncaring corporate entity, you now have irrefutable evidence. And believe me, it is sad as the day is long. A very sad reality.
Last week, several Atlantic Canadians rolled up their rim to win what appeared to be a $10,000 pre-paid American Express card. A fantastic payday.
One that would send anyone into waves of joy. It’s Canada and Tim’s at its best.
Or was it?
Heck, the most I’ve ever won was a free coffee. And quite often, I paid it forward, or, rather backward … to the driver of the car behind me in the drive-thru.
Luc Massé said he and his partner were over the moon with the big win, planning a trip to Ireland for their 25th anniversary, Global reported.
They were totally deflated when the company informed him there was an unfortunate “glitch” and he would only be offered a $50 Tim’s gift card. Not the $10,000 he thought he’d won.
“It left a little sour taste in my mouth so to speak, and since Monday I haven’t been back to a Tim Hortons yet,” said Masse, an Atlantic Canada customer.
The folks at Tim’s had changed the game midstream, and no one is happy about it, apparently.
I mean, would you? Would anybody? It would be like winning the lottery and being told afterward, you didn’t. Our mistake, sorry.
Imagine how that would go over?
Sarah Smith of Nova Scotia, who grabs a tea at her local Tim Hortons on her way to work every day, had a similar experience, Global reported.
Smith said $10,000 would have been a life-changing amount of money, but after the company told her about the “technical error,” they only offered her a $50 gift card instead.
“To just have it all ripped away from you,” was devastating, she said, after getting kicked to the curb by the massive $4.5 billion franchise.
Tim’s meanwhile, is keeping a stiff upper lip. Thinking, wrongly, they are doing the right thing, by denying their roll up the rim customers.
So sorry, it was a technical glitch. Take $50 bucks, instead.
Keep in mind, this is the same company that violated the law by collecting vast amounts of location information from customers, via a mobile ordering app. According to federal and provincial privacy watchdogs, Tim Hortons collected "vast amounts" of granular data with the aim of delivering targeted advertising, to better promote its coffee and associated products.
Well, as JFK would say, let me say this, about that. If the folks at Tim Hortons had an ounce of civility, or of loyalty to the Canadian public who have supported them all the way in good times and bad over the decades (including me) and built them into a giant success story, they would do the right thing and pay out all those people. They rolled up, and they won — and we don’t need any sob stories from over-paid, unfeeling and detached corporate types or bean counters in the Tim’s kill chain.
Take your tech error, and shove it.
Pay these people out, fair and square, and get the problem fixed.
But for God sakes, do the right thing. Take the hit, you can easily afford it.
To not do so, would be a Canadian betrayal of the worst kind. It would also unravel, all the good you did in the Canadian milieux.
It’s not like you are skint these days, right? According to BNN Bloomberg, the average Tim Hortons franchisee earned $880,000 before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization.
You damn well know what the right thing to do is, so do it, and get it done. Be Canadian!
Put your corporate greed aside and pay these roll up Atlantic Canada winners what they are owed. And stop denying it.
Oh, and by the way. Know that BLT sandwich and coffee I ordered at the Tim’s in Panorama Hills just yesterday? I had to tell my bank to put a stop on the debit card payment.
So sorry, guys. There was a glitch. Funny how that happens, eh?
I hadn't been a huge TH supporter, it was always more of a convenience stop while I was on the road. But since they embraced and pushed the jab-poisoning of children I won't step foot in one.
Corporate greed. It’s getting outa hand.
We haven't set foot inside a Tim's for over a year. Pre even their summer camp discrimination. The local franchises wouldn't budge on the mask exemption. Given the choice of an asthma attack or a parbaked donut and overpriced coffee, we decided to spend our money elsewhere. I sort of miss the donuts, but between Coke becoming so Woke, and Tim's policies, I'm wearing pants that stopped fitting in 2012. So in a way, thanks to you both for your corporate policies, saving me money and losing weight, lol.
My grandparents lived 2 blocks away from the first Tim Hotorn's store in Hamiton (across from the YMCA on North Ottawa Street).
On Sunday mornings, after church (and before Sunday dinner) Grandpa would take us to Timmies for a hot chocolate and an eclair. Riding the sugar high, we didn't eat Grandma's dinner and drove our parents nuts (oh...those were the days....).
Today, I wouldn't go to TIMMIES WITH A FREEBIE CARD.
