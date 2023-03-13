Horton's
Tim Horton's

It’s a good thing, hockey legend Tim Horton were not alive to see this.

I suspect he would be ashamed.

Tags

Columnist

Dave Makichuk is a Western Standard contributor. He has worked in the media for decades, including as an editor for the Calgary Herald and Calgary Sun. He also wrote extensively on military and security issues for the Asia Times in Hong Kong.

Recommended for you

(4) comments

AB Sovereignty
AB Sovereignty

I hadn't been a huge TH supporter, it was always more of a convenience stop while I was on the road. But since they embraced and pushed the jab-poisoning of children I won't step foot in one.

Report Add Reply
00676
00676

Corporate greed. It’s getting outa hand.

Report Add Reply
northrungrader
northrungrader

We haven't set foot inside a Tim's for over a year. Pre even their summer camp discrimination. The local franchises wouldn't budge on the mask exemption. Given the choice of an asthma attack or a parbaked donut and overpriced coffee, we decided to spend our money elsewhere. I sort of miss the donuts, but between Coke becoming so Woke, and Tim's policies, I'm wearing pants that stopped fitting in 2012. So in a way, thanks to you both for your corporate policies, saving me money and losing weight, lol.

Report Add Reply
guest50
guest50

My grandparents lived 2 blocks away from the first Tim Hotorn's store in Hamiton (across from the YMCA on North Ottawa Street).

On Sunday mornings, after church (and before Sunday dinner) Grandpa would take us to Timmies for a hot chocolate and an eclair. Riding the sugar high, we didn't eat Grandma's dinner and drove our parents nuts (oh...those were the days....).

Today, I wouldn't go to TIMMIES WITH A FREEBIE CARD.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.