His name was Brian. My friend describes him as being short, fat, with a round face. And yes, he was different. At least, he dressed differently.
It was an English countryside school, outside of London. And this fellow wore strange clothing, German lederhosen type clothing, my friend said.
With straps that crossed his chest, in an X.
Nobody else dressed like that, he said, which caused some consternation.
Was he picked on, I asked, thinking it was an obvious question.
No, he said, but he was a curiosity.
In more ways than one, of course.
An average student, Brian was nonetheless a special boy. During recess, he would stand there, in the yard, and sing Italian opera. Keep in mind, my friend said, he couldn’t have been more than 10-years-old at the time.
He would sing the opera songs — knew all the words, in Italian. The children, of course, loved it. There was usually a crowd around Brian, listening intently.
His hero was famed Italian tenor Beniamino Gigli, widely regarded as one of the greatest tenors of his generation.
Sometimes, children in the schoolyard would ask Brian to sing, “C’mon, sing us a song” they would say. And more often than not, he would.
Loudly belting out tunes such as “Core´ngrato” (Ungrateful Heart). Extraordinary, when you think of it. The child was truly gifted.
It was believed, my friend said, Brian’s parents had a big gramophone at home and would play operatic 78s, the ones prone to shattering, which the boy would absorb, even in Italian, which was not his native tongue.
My friend said without question, Brian was Polish.
It is unknown what happened to this odd boy, whether he became an opera singer or not. But it is a question of high curiosity.
The lesson here, folks, is it’s OK to be different, and feel different. And it’s OK to love your body, as it is.
This is part of growing up.
In Strawberry Fields, John Lennon sings:
No one I think is in my tree
I mean, it must be high or low
That is, you can't, you know, tune in, but it's all right
That is, I think it's not too bad
Later, he admitted Lennon felt like nobody was like him, and he wondered if that was normal.
These are actually normal feelings, we all feel. Growing up is not easy, not in any way. Self-discovery is not easy.
It’s a dynamic situation, always changing, as life batters you relentlessly while you attempt to go from A to B. Your basic slings and arrows. I often tell young people, if you still have your sanity in your 40s, you are doing OK. Many of us don’t even make it that far, for one reason or another.
Today we are told, being transgender means you are brave, resilient and committed to your inner truth.
You have moved away from the “flawed gender assignment” of your birth, and you have moved toward an identity that feels right.
Find your pronouns, express your identity and seek out your safe community.
There has been much cheering about this in the mainstream media.
The woke wave, including such eastern-centric TV programs as The Social, have pushed things to ridiculous politically correct levels, prompting extreme reactions and accusations on both sides.
In the US, some university interdisciplinary programs such as Yale, openly work with gender-expansive individuals from three to 25 years old and their families, to help them on their 'gender journey.'
Imagine, as young as three? How much of life has been experienced at that age? What influences and transformations await down the road?
The programs claim to provide guidance on 'medical intervention' and when to begin that process. Some use hormone therapy to seek maximum feminization or masculinization. Others use hormones to minimize secondary sex characteristics, such as breasts and facial hair.
These treatments are supposedly based on that individual’s goals and an evaluation of the risks and benefits of medication use.
Comedian Bill Maher recently condemned gender-transitioning procedures in an appearance on The Joe Rogan Experience, declaring the idea they benefit a trans person’s health is "ridiculous." He also stated kids identifying as trans seem to be the new way teenagers say "f--- you" to their parents, Fox News reported.
Maher, who has been a major critic on the left of wokeness, hit the transgender movement, saying it hurts people permanently and seems to be a social fad in many cases, rather than something done out of medical necessity.
"It’s terrifying that they’re calling it gender-affirming care, when it’s really childhood mutilation, before you have the ability to figure what permanent means. You’re f---ing seven years old," he said.
I agree.
If anything, youth should be preserved and nurtured. Not remanufactured like some horrendous Dr. Frankenstein experiment.
I was once told by a wise old manager at Montreal Trust, a fellow who was largely miserable and disliked — in other words, toxic but highly capable — that you must be what you are. Whether that is a hockey player, a doctor, a killer, a stripper, an engineer … whatever. You must be who you are and what you are.
I think there is some truth in that. We are not all the same, we are all different. And I totally respect that. To each his own.
But without a portfolio of life experience, how can one make a decision of such importance, such as gender identity, until one has grown up to the point where one is mature enough, intelligent enough, sane enough to make that decision.
I don’t even want to mention the medical risks here — you can Google that on your own. But it is not pretty.
In my opinion, lives will be needlessly destroyed, young lives, for the wrong reasons. Delusional reasons. Misguided academic reasons.
To quote Maher: "If I was 100 billion percent convinced I was born in the wrong body, I still wouldn’t do anything to my body because medical considerations come first," Maher said. "The idea that you can just take some sort of puberty blockers or just snap-on, snap-off organs without really hurting myself medically and taking years off my life is ridiculous."
Paraphrasing George Orwell’s ideas from the dystopian novel 1984, Maher added, "You control the language, you control the ideas."
Amen to that.
