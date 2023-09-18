Andrea Bocelli

Andrea Bocelli, blind since the age of 12, did his best with what he had and became one of the world's most popular tenors. Writer Dave Makichuk questions the urgency of trans enthusiasts to inflict permanent, life-changing surgeries upon young people whose personae are not fully formed, and could later change. Meanwhile, with another youthful opera enthusiast in mind, he says 'it's ok to be different.'

 Jakub Janecki

His name was Brian. My friend describes him as being short, fat, with a round face. And yes, he was different. At least, he dressed differently.

It was an English countryside school, outside of London. And this fellow wore strange clothing, German lederhosen type clothing, my friend said.

Flash card

LGBT themed cards a preschool teacher was using to teach kids colours. (NC State Rep. Tim Moore) 

Columnist

Dave Makichuk is a Western Standard contributor. He has worked in the media for decades, including as an editor for the Calgary Herald and Calgary Sun. He also wrote extensively on military and security issues for the Asia Times in Hong Kong.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.