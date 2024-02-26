MAKICHUK: The Cuban condition, and the cat with no nose

A clever doorman, at a major hotel in Havana, summed up Cuba's current situation.

"Cuba," he said, "is like a beautiful woman."

"Very pretty, very nice ... but also, very complicated."

That would be an understatement.

Inflation, to put it nicely, has hit the island hard.

Prices have skyrocketed and the so-called Cuban advantage is gone.

It is now just as expensive as any other Caribbean nation when it comes to food and services.

And yes, even those services. The kind that involve female friendship for a short duration.

Apparently, I am told, it now costs between 3,000 and 5,000 pesos for an evening's entertainment.

Let's face it, Canadians go to Cuba for warmth and a sandy beach. Europeans come for sex.

This is just the way it is.

I stopped into the newest hotel in Havana, the Kempinski, to check out its fabulous rooftop bar and horizon pool.

It was impressive and, well, a great place to hang out for hotel guests.

But surprisingly, this five-star hotel had no coffee, none for its customers. And, no cigars!

Even though they have one of the nicest cigar bars in the city, with beautiful views.

The Kempinski washroom, by the way, had no water from the taps, none!

And this is a five-star hotel!