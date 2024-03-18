MAKICHUK: Trudeau's 'Moscow moment' in Calgary a total sham

"Attend the lords, of France, Burgundy, Gloucester ...meantime, we shall discuss, our darker purpose." — King Lear Last week, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau parachuted into Alberta. His mission, on appearance, was to discuss outstanding issues with our Premier, Danielle Smith, and other local officials.Smith sat across from Trudeau, as if they were leaders of adversarial countries, about to hash out differences.Trudeau, of course, was well dressed, well coiffed, a well behaved snake-in-a-suit — he wasn't intending to freeze anyone's bank account. This time.Photos and video were taken, probably to be used in the future election, who knows. Who cares?Because he is the PM, we have to host him, regardless. When we probably should tell him to high-tail it out of Dodge. Pay for his Uber limo to the border.But we can't do that, right? So we let the disgusting clown show go on.We have to give him his photo op. Because that's probably all it was.Do you think he actually gave a damn, what Danny said? As one NHL coach said, I may have been born at night, but I wasn't born last night. All he really had to do was look like he was listening to her. To give the false impression of federal fairness. Platinum kudos to Smith, for keeping her decorum throughout.Well folks, things are not always as they seem — especially when it comes to the feds. Which reminds me of a little story I was once told by a former intelligence operative.Years ago, in Moscow, a new US embassy needed to be built. This was in the late 1980s. The ambassador in charge, decided to give the contract, to the locals. It would be a big mistake. A 27-year mistake. And it would cost millions to make right.As construction began, strange things were noticed. For example, nothing structural was cast on site. It was all cast somewhere else, and delivered.Also, X-Rays of the supports, showed that the rebar patterns, inside them, were all different. Gradually, they realized what was going on. The rebar always extended near the end of the concrete support.So, when placed with another support, it would make contact. To their horror, US officials discovered that the entire building would be one big antenna — a massive listening device. Broadcasting anything and everything, straight to the KGB.This and other discoveries, forced the US to scrap the entire project, hire American contractors, and do it all over again.New construction began in September 1997. The embassy finally opened in May 2000, after more than two decades of delays and at a cost to the US of more than US$370 million.Moral of the story — they messed up. They trusted the Russians.Fast forward to today, and Justin's "innocent visit" to extend an olive branch to the West, a gesture so fake and so hollow, as to be ultimately terrifying to every man, woman and child, in our province.What did Trudeau really do, when he was here?He strutted around, like a powerful Putin. Lecturing us, downplaying our silly, un-Canadian, unjustified concerns, marginalizing the hell out of every Albertan who dares to stand up to him, or disagree with him.With the power of the PMO's enforcement arm, the yellow stripes, who protect him personally and judicially from any harm, he had the bold courage to sashay into our very house, and tell us, we are all wrong.How dare we, question his policies?"My job is to do the right things for Canada now and do the right things for Canadians a generation from now and that's what I've been focused on," he said.Right. The same generations that will suffer greatly from overspending and from a skyrocketing debt, which will one day come to roost.The same generations who will never own a house, own a new car, or escape their poverty and college debts.Don't believe me? Google former Finance Minister Bill Morneau, who had a front row seat to Trudeau's economic disaster.And how dare we criticize that ecological extremist, federal Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault, the Jester of Trudeau's socialist court?"If people are having trouble getting along with him, maybe they need to look at their own approach to these big issues as opposed to looking at what he's talking about," Trudeau said, mockingly.In other words, don't like it, too bad.No matter that his green policies are essentially insane. No, the arrogant PM doubled down on his disastrous crony, saying he has the utmost confidence in his minister and does not plan to fire him.This despite several pleas from Smith, who was only seeking common ground. A hope that appears to be water from the moon.Essentially, it was a slap in the face of every Albertan or Westerner — not because it flies in the face of reason, but because it flies in the face of basic political, democratic decency.Thankfully, Smith is standing proud against this arrogant Eastern clown and his travelling dog and pony show.Most recently, she announced Alberta will be opting out of a national pharmacare program. The province says it won’t let Ottawa pick and choose what coverage is available to Albertans, CTV News reported.Smith has voiced concern with recent federal climate goals, emission cuts and the carbon tax — most of which would be devastating to our economy. She fears that Alberta’s power grid would fail if it tried to reach the targets and called the emission cuts unconstitutional.Smith has also been leading a strong proposal to pull the province from the Canada Pension Plan — an idea that needs further study.She also pointed to valid international evidence to support her opposition to young children using puberty blockers.But like these ideas or not, as the US found out in Moscow, the PMO simply cannot be trusted. Not in any way, shape or form.On this, I totally agree with ex-FOX News anchor, Tucker Carlson, a man who has been vilified by Canada's Edwardian mainstream press. Describing Trudeau, he said: "He's like a ridiculous figure. You should dislike and resist Justin Trudeau and this government to the maximum extent of you ability."A statement that probably got his entire trip to Canada bugged and documented by CSIS agents.And this one, really hit home. Hit me like the diamond bullet in the forehead described by Col. Kurtz in Heart of Darkness (pun intended.)“They hate you, that's what they're saying: they're saying that you are bad."Bingo! I could not have said it better.They hate our guts, you, me and anyone else in the West, who does not follow the socialist program of Justin the Terrible.Carlson may not be the greatest thinker in our time but man, did he ever hit the Justin nail on the head!The same man who pretended to be our friend last week, actually hates us, wants nothing to do with us, and doesn't care if he gets one single vote from us. That's because the people who drink the Liberal Kool-Aid out East, probably still have his back, despite what the polls say.You could see it, on his televised face as he met seniors in the northeast — he does not fear us one iota, and he thinks he's going to win again and screw us over, as he likes.He's basically laughing in our faces. Mocking us. Ignoring us. Reducing our concerns about his wacky policies and legislation to "short term" thinking.No, Mr. Prime Minister. We are worried about the long term too, especially if you stay in power.An outcome that could tear the country apart, once and for all.We simply cannot trust this bunch, we can't. To do so, would be a mistake of "Moscow" proportions.