Imagine a top-secret, high-tech aircraft that can fly without external control surfaces.
That’s right, no external control surfaces, something which I didn't think was possible.
It’s called the X-65, and it’s being designed for the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA).
The aircraft’s development is part of DARPA’s Control of Revolutionary Aircraft with Novel Effecters (CRANE) program, which the agency says “aims to build an experimental uncrewed aircraft that maneuvers by controlling the air flow around it.”
The CRANE program’s main objective is to construct and fly the X-65 with the implementation of Active Flow Control (AFC) technology. Boeing subsidiary Aurora Flight Sciences was selected to design and build it.
“Crane seeks to optimize the benefits of active flow control by maturing technologies and design tools, and incorporating them early in the design process,” Dr. Richard Wlezien, DARPA’s Tactical Technology Office program manager told The DeBrief.
“Active flow control could improve aircraft performance by removing jointed surfaces, which currently drive design configurations that increase weight and mechanical complexity,” Wlezien added.
“Demonstrating AFC for stability and control in-flight would help open the design trade space for future military and commercial applications.”
From what we can see in an artist’s rendering, it seeks to enable active flow control using bursts of air rather than moving flight surfaces on the exterior of the wings and tail to control its flight, the report said. By “removing jointed surfaces,” such a design could improve flight and reduce cost and wear and tear. Theoretically, it would also enhance the aircraft’s stealth characteristics.
The X-65 will include “modular wing configurations that enable future integration of advanced technologies for flight testing,” DARPA noted in a release.
Resembling a real-life X-wing jet like those depicted in the Star Wars film franchise, the X-65 is currently scheduled to commence test flights by 2025, The DeBrief reported. The new 7,000-lb-class X-65 is the first “X” aircraft since the Air Force redesignated the NF-16D Variable In-flight Simulator Aircraft as the X-62A in August 2021. That puts it in an exclusive club that's helped shape cutting-edge aeronautical research for decades, including the Bell X-1, the first airplane to break the sound barrier and the hypersonic X-15.
In the joint X-15 research program that NASA conducted with the Air Force, the Navy, and North American Aviation, Inc., the aircraft flew over a period of nearly 10 years and set the world's unofficial speed and altitude records of 4,520 mph (Mach 6.7) and 354,200 feet. Information gained from the X-15 program contributed to the development of the Mercury, Gemini, and Apollo piloted spaceflight programs.
DARPA is an R&D agency of the US Department of Defense (DoD) responsible for the development of emerging technologies for use by the military.
Its projects have included everything from Apple’s Siri, to cyborg insects, to the XS-Spaceplane, to even the original internet.
Most recently, DARPA launched an initiative to develop sensors that can withstand extreme temperatures.
The High Operational Temperature Sensors (HOTS) program seeks to produce microelectronic sensor technologies capable of high-bandwidth, high-dynamic-range sensing in harsh conditions.
