One of my favourite actors, Peter O’Toole, now departed of course, asked for this to be his epitaph. It was from a local dry cleaner.
The Lawrence of Arabia star, then 74, says dropped off a worn leather jacket stained with “the usual” — blood, Guinness, Scotch and corn flakes — only to have it returned with its stains intact and a tag that read, “It distresses us to return work which is not perfect.”
He decided to have this, on his tombstone.Well, I have come up with one that is pretty good too. It will be my epitaph (Take note, Rica!).
My epitaph will read: “Greece was our finest hour, the rest is shite.”
That is a statement, that is burned in my soul. It is the god’s honest truth. Greece was, indeed our finest hour, and there is a mighty big reason for that.
The intellectuals of that era, brilliant intellectuals, had the freedom to speak. To explore new ideas, in all areas of politics, life and science.
It gave birth, to Socrates, Plato, Aristotle, Phythagoras … and my personal favourite, Diogenes. The man who told Alexander the Great, who had promised him anything he wanted, to get out of his sunlight.
To this day, we have never recovered.
Case in point:
As you may or may not know, a few weeks ago NDP Leader Rachel Notley refused to take questions from Western Standard Opinion Editor, Nigel Hannaford.
One of the most senior writers in Western Canada — a man with impeccable credentials.
A fair man, a good man.
Notley demanded “an apology” over a column that focussed on NDP MLA Janis Irwin (Edmonton-Highlands-Norwood.) She claimed the report was “mean spirited, hateful.”
Then today, in launching her “mean spirited” campaign — irony of ironies — she refused questions from Shaun Polczer, a journalist I worked with at the Calgary Herald.
One of our best reporters and a professional in every sense.
Don’t believe me? Google him … judge for yourself. All for the same reason, of course.
On the same occasion, I am told, Rebel News was refused entry and freelancer Keean Bexte was escorted out.
Imagine … a lady who wants to be a leader, but can’t stand the heat in the kitchen. Not willing to muck in. A shameful display, of lowly human spirit.
Can’t face up to tough questions but instead, wants to fashion her message, without any hurdles.
Sorry, no challenges to her god-like presence allowed, only so-called legacy media and their puff-ball questions.
A nicely paved road, if you can afford it. And she can, with her non-stop US-style attack ads. Gotta wonder, who is funding all that.
But really, can you imagine, FDR, Franklin Delano Roosevelt, an American statesman and political leader who served as the 32nd president of the US, ushering out his media critics?
Can you imagine, President John F. Kennedy, wilting like a flower and not taking on his media critics?
Can you imagine Winston Churchill, turning turtle like a coward, and not facing political challengers?
Can you even imagine Pierre Elliott Trudeau, not having the guts to fight his way through any challenge, no matter how tough, no matter how critical.
No matter, how off the cuff. My God.
Never, ever would happen.
It's an insult to every man who died on Juno Beach, for our freedom.
So, fast forward to May 1, 2023.
I will not dwell on this much longer, because frankly speaking, Rachel Notley is not worth it.
She just isn’t.
I would rather vacuum my condo, or clean Burt’s catbox. Both much more gratifying, than talking about Rachel Notley.
I only wish one thing … that Albertans would sue her for Defamation of Democracy.
I’m sorry, I don’t care who you are. But you don’t toss out media, because you don’t like them.
You can couch it however you want, but it’s just not right. It’s not the Canadian way.
To quote the great Churchill, he once said, “politicians complaining about the newspapers is like a sailor complaining about the sea."
Dave Makichuk is a Western Standard contributor. He has worked in the media for decades, including as an editor for the Calgary Herald and Calgary Sun. He also wrote extensively on military and security issues for the Asia Times in Hong Kong.
notley is just a coward and has no answers for the tough questions. If she gets in I'm leaving Alberta till she is gone and sanity reigns again.
Fascism is alive and well in 2023 due to politicians like Truedolt, Singh and Notley and people are too ignorant to see it
These demons like Notley do this because they can and are supported by the entire evil globalist/ political/ media Moloch we are up against
Our entire rotten ChiCom corrupted system is for Notley
We are in a battle of good versus evil
