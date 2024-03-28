MAKICHUK: What then must Mayor Jyoti Gondek do?

It is said that Tolstoy was so frustrated with poverty in Moscow, that he ran outside and gave all his money away to needy strangers on the street... Only to realize his effort to help things did nothing.Even the best of intentions can go awry.Such is the case with our current mayor and city hall. Good intentions, but they're the gang that can't shoot straight.Now, I have bashed Mayor Jyoti Gondek fairly consistently and for good reason. She also happens to be the least popular mayor in Calgary's history.But the thought occurred to me that perhaps she could get better advice. And is it even possible for our civic leader to turn things around?Being an optimist at heart, I've decided to offer a few suggestions for her highness to finish up her term on a good note, rather than the alternative.She's well on the way for the latter I fear and not so much on the former.So let me play the devil's advocate and offer some advice. And keep in mind, that I have never run for political office in my life.1) I remember the days when Ralph Klein launched his political career at the St. Louis Hotel. I often saw him there, sitting at a big round table, knocking back a draft or two and engaging the common rabble.What I'm trying to say is, has anyone seen Jyoti at a bar, having a beer, actually meeting and talking to people? She's been insulated from the public, unfortunately and the chickens have come home to roost on that very issue.2) On the heels of the previous, communicate with us! Answer phone calls, e-mails, letters, whatever! Stop putting your nose in the air and actually engage with the public who voted you in and who are paying for your massive salary. Not once did she ever answer any of my forays when she was my councillor in Panorama Hills.She is wondering why people are full of such hate for her, well, I hate to say, she brought it all on herself. Nobody else to blame. Not the media, not the public. 3) Like us! Yes, it's so simple. Just like us! We really are not that bad. Your policies indicate that you don't like us — multi-billion dollar projects such as the Green Line, high taxes, street parking, zoning, rising taxes and other decisions that are going to make us broke or anger us.Of course, city council also deserves blame, but where is the leadership to guide us? Again, I mention Ralph, who had a strong connection with the common man and knew the right way to go.Ralph was the Teflon man, for sure, he even blew up hospitals and heckled homeless people, but his legacy remains very positive.4) Speaking of the Green Line. Stop everything! Stop it now! Let's have another look at it, find a way to cut the cost. And get rid of that tunnel under the Bow River... Whoever envisioned that should have his or her knuckles rapped. An expensive and idiotic plan that is totally unnecessary.I would follow the suggestions of Jim Gray and his citizens group. This is a big concern, and if Gondek made the move to do this, I think it would win her major points.Let's work together, instead of against each other.And for crying out loud, find some room in your heart for Calgarians who are being hit with the high cost of living, and are just keeping their heads above water.5) Stop the crazy spending and start cutting back. Chop, chop, chop ala Doug Ford in Ontario.Like Ralph, he wasn't afraid of making unpopular moves that would upset the union fraternity, the elites or power brokers.I have not seen one iota of this in our city council, nada. At least, not anything significant.The Nenshi-Lite nonsense should stop and the cutting should begin, in earnest. City hall spends way too much on stupid things.I know, because I have insiders who tell me so. Even they are shocked by the city's drunken sailor spending. (In fact, even drunken sailors are outraged.)6) Stop blaming everyone but yourself — you have messed up and it's time to admit it and start over from ground zero.Namely, your really clued-out first statement, that Calgary's number one priority is the climate crisis.This clearly showed you are totally out of touch. This is not rocket science stuff, Jyoti. It showed that you are an amateur politician.Stepping from one filthy mess into another. I'm sorry, but it shows.I understand that nobody can learn an important job by going from 0 to 100 km/h immediately. One has to learn the ropes and the idea is to get better at it. But I think you have failed on that front.However....7) I think there is still time to turn it around. Let's start with this, when you're asked an important question at a press conference don't just walk away like a coward.Like you did when a journalist pressed you on your past support for defunding the police. The reporter asked if it took “random stabbings, wives getting stabbed, police officers getting killed, to realize that it was important to fund police departments.” He said how can Calgarians trust Gondek “when you flip-flop on basic issues like public safety.” A fair question. An unfair response. A stupid response!You stared at him and moved your mouth before walking back to your spot. Amazing!Talk about self-destructing your reputation.8) Face the music! Do live radio broadcasts, answering questions from Calgarians, such as Danielle Smith does every Saturday morning on QR77's Your Province, Your Premier.It's all about accessibility and transparency.Contact Cory Morgan at the Western Standard and answer questions from the panel. Open up and speak your mind.These are opportunities to improve things.9) Continue to stand your ground on the recall, because this is not the democratic way. You were voted in and you deserve the right to continue your term, good or bad.10) Get out of your office and into the city. Take part in charity events, even if they are low-profile and big corporations are not involved.There's all kinds of cool things happening in the city you can be part of.Mix with people, listen to them, hear their concerns. The more you do that, the better.And then do the right thing.