His name was Jule Lamm, and he was a friend of mine. I respected him greatly, not just because he was a good man, but also because of his amazing contribution in the Second World War.
Lamm, who flew C-47s and other cargo aircraft in the South Pacific, had many amazing stories to tell when I met him at Santa Monica airport, a few years ago.
He was also one of the first crews to fly into occupied Japan, with orders to do nothing but observe and be friendly to the populace.
One helluva navigator too. He explained to me how he managed to hit the destination target every time, over the vast Pacific ocean — something quite astonishing.
I once asked him, how in hell did he do it? I was a former private pilot and navigating over thousands of miles of the Pacific can’t be easy.
Not for me, not for anyone. Especially when the Imperial Japanese Army Air Force was out hunting for you. He told me they had some kind of window in the bottom of the plane, which helped calculate the wind drift, and it helped keep them on track.
Amazing. I can only imagine.
Well this week, we learned of a new method of navigation that could revolutionize military and commercial aviation. A far cry from the days of dead reckoning.
According to a report in Air & Space Forces Magazine, a USAF C-17 transport plane has tested a new technology that could help aviators stay on course even if the satellite-based Global Positioning System (GPS) is compromised.
It’s called Magnetic Navigation, and it utilizes the Earth’s geomagnetic field.
The successful demonstration held last month is a promising development at a time when many national security experts worry that GPS navigation could be disrupted by jamming, cyberattacks, or even kinetic anti-satellite weapons, the report said.
Currently, military and civilian aviators rely on a combination of GPS and inertial navigation, USAF Maj. Kyle McAlpin said in a release.
McAlpin is the air force liaison for the Magnetic Navigation (MagNav) project being pursued by the Artificial Intelligence Accelerator, a research pipeline managed by the air force and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, the report said.
Inertial navigation systems (INS) take an aircraft’s initial position and uses velocity, acceleration, and the laws of physics to determine where the aircraft is.
They were first introduced on commercial Boeing 747s in the 1970s — a major advance at the time.
The advantage of such systems is that they do not depend on external signals, so they can’t be jammed. But the disadvantage is that the system grows less accurate over time. That tends to be a problem over longer flights.
Many aviators today use GPS to update INS to stay on course. But without GPS, aviators must rely on other ways to get from A to B safely.
The good old-fashioned way I learned in ground school at Windsor Flying Club — the magnetic compass.
But anomalies in the Earth’s crust could actually tell aviators more than just which way is north.
When mapped, the different levels of magnetization generated by each anomaly on the planet can actually help navigators figure out where they are, the report said.
The trouble is that performing magnetic navigation in real-time is very difficult, especially when modern aircraft are filled with lights, transmitters, computer, and other devices that generate electromagnetic noise.
The challenge is sorting a clean signal through that noise to get an accurate read of the Earth’s magnetic field.
Enter those two words — artificial intelligence.
Developing algorithms to sort out that noise was challenging, McAlpin said — and so was figuring out a way to run those algorithms on a laptop aboard a moving aircraft.
The MagNav team worked with MIT’s Lincoln Laboratory, the Air Force Research Laboratory Sensors Directorate, the Air Force Institute of Technology Autonomy and Navigation Center, and the Software-as-a-service company SandboxAQ to develop a quantum magnetic sensor that could be flown aboard a C-17, the report said.
The chance to demonstrate the system came along with Exercise Golden Phoenix, a nearly two-week exercise where US forces practiced moving people and cargo to locations in the US Southwest to hone mobility ops.
Something that might be required in a war against China or Russia.
McAlpin flew aboard the C-17 during the test sorties from Travis Air Force Base in northern California to Edwards Air Force Base farther south, the report said.
The flights, held from May 11 to May 15, marked the first time a Department of Defense (DoD) aircraft flew with that kind of navigation technology on board.
Though the test was successful, it could be a long way to go before military aviators fly with MagNav in their glass cockpits.
The current process for creating the magnetic maps that MagNav depends on is often time- and resource-intensive, said McAlpin.
Besides mapping, another challenge is integrating the MagNav system onto an aircraft, especially since magnetic navigation may not be the only alternative.
McAlpin envisions a system where MagNav complements other methods such as celestial navigation, signals of opportunity, or terrain-relative navigation.
Integrating these methods together may result in a diversified navigation system that has no single point of failure. Future experiments could also take place aboard submarines, hypersonic glide vehicles, and even drones.
Perhaps the most critical advantage of magnetic navigation is the fact that it is virtually impossible to jam or spoof, especially from any significant distance.
Also, unlike GPS, the system only relies on the equipment onboard the aircraft and not on things like satellites or communication equipment, both of which can be targeted or jammed.
“Every pilot fears single points of failure,” explained McAlpin. “Our strategy documents lament the DoD’s over-reliance on GPS, a single point of failure in our ability to navigate precisely.”
Nonetheless, he pointed out, every flight demands “unassailable positioning and navigation.”
In a war with China, or Russia, that could mean life or death.
