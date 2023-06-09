Magnav

MagNav — the proverbial box of tricks — uses artificial intelligence and the Earth's magnetic field to provide spot-on navigation.

 Courtesy US Department of Defense

His name was Jule Lamm, and he was a friend of mine. I respected him greatly, not just because he was a good man, but also because of his amazing contribution in the Second World War.

Lamm, who flew C-47s and other cargo aircraft in the South Pacific, had many amazing stories to tell when I met him at Santa Monica airport, a few years ago.

C-17

The MagNav system was successfully tested on a C-17 such as this.

Tags

Columnist

Dave Makichuk is a Western Standard contributor. He has worked in the media for decades, including as an editor for the Calgary Herald and Calgary Sun. He also wrote extensively on military and security issues for the Asia Times in Hong Kong.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.