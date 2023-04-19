It is the shame of our nation.
In a world, where the defence of freedom calls for us to urgently do our part, we have failed... Failed miserably.
While NATO members agreed in 2014 to spend at least two per cent of their GDP on defence by 2024, we essentially, and deliberately bailed on our promise. In December of 2019, then US President Donald Trump said Canada is “slightly delinquent” compared to other NATO allies.
He was being nice to us, of course. 'Slightly' has nothing to do with it. At the time, Conservative defence critic James Bezan correctly called it a “warning shot” from the Americans.
“We can’t expect the Americans to always be the world’s policeman, and the threat environment that we’re facing from Russia, from China, from Iran, from North Korea, are playing into an unstable world — the great power struggles between the major nations,” he told Global News.
“You don’t sit back and not buy equipment until the whole world is starting to melt down … as long as we rest on our laurels, we’re a weak member of the defence team.”
Not only are we now the weak member, we are excluded. The red-headed step child of the western allies.
A far cry from the forces that liberated Holland in the Second World War — a fact that's still celebrated by that nation, and passed on to future generations.
How we could turn our backs on these once great allies defies explanation. Sadly, if you speak to any US general in any of America’s military services, they will tell you the “coalition” now fighting China and Russia, is the UK and Australia.
Canada is no longer even considered a strong ally, except in name only — thanks to the weak-kneed and arrogant government of Justin Trudeau which is now reeling from a major US intelligence leak.
We now know Trudeau secretly told NATO officials — behind the backs of Canadians, like a skunk — that we will never meet the military alliance’s defence spending target, according to a leaked secret Pentagon assessment obtained by The Washington Post.
The document’s authors say Canada’s “widespread” military deficiencies are harming ties with security partners and allies.
The document, which has not been previously reported, says “enduring” defence shortfalls led the Canadian Armed Forces to assess in February it “could not conduct a major operation while simultaneously maintaining its NATO battle group leadership [in Latvia] and aid to Ukraine” — and that the situation was not likely to change without a shift in public opinion.
Washington has long pressed Ottawa to boost its spending on defence over concerns Russia and China are being more assertive, the Post reported.
Who leaked the documents?
Jack Teixeira, a young member of the Massachusetts Air National Guard.
The 21-year-old was arrested following devastating leaks of classified military intelligence. How this young man was allegedly given access to such important documents is now being thoroughly investigated.
The documents also reveal profound concerns about the war’s trajectory and Kyiv’s capacity to wage a successful offensive against Russian forces.
Part of a trove of classified material, it offers new insight into dissatisfaction and concern in the US and beyond about Canadian defence policies.
“Widespread defense shortfalls hinder Canadian capabilities,” the document says, “while straining partner relationships and alliance contributions.”
The assessment, which bears the seal of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff, says Germany is concerned about whether the Canadian Armed Forces can continue to aid Ukraine while meeting its NATO pledges.
Turkey is also “disappointed” by the Canadian military’s “refusal” to support the transport of humanitarian aid after February’s deadly earthquake, and Haiti is “frustrated” by Ottawa’s reluctance to lead a multinational security mission.
Haiti has seen rising gang violence and political instability since the killing of President Jovenel Moise in July of last year and is desperate for assistance.
Since February 2022, Canada provided Ukraine more than $1 billion of military aid, including armored vehicles, ammunition, a surface-to-air missile system that it sourced from the US and eight German-made Leopard II tanks.
Despite that, some NATO members are “concerned” Canada has not increased the number of personnel deployed to Latvia, despite a pledge to do so, the report said.
NORAD also concluded Canada’s Armed Forces lacks “significant Arctic capabilities, and modernization plans have not materialized despite multiple public statements.”
In other words, Ottawa talks big, but it doesn’t walk the talk — especially under the Trudeau regime. We simply do not deliver — we lie.
This is the PMO under young Justin, who seems more concerned with trendy green “save the world” issues and his expensive Jamaican holidays.
The optics of the latter is horrendous to put it mildly … a time when Canadians are struggling to pay the bills and stay afloat.
Meanwhile, in deference to this embarrassing and continual folly, an open letter from the Canada-based Conference of Defense Associations Institute called on Ottawa to “radically accelerate the timelines for procurement and redress the poor state of our nation’s current defence capacity, capabilities and state of readiness.”
“Years of restraint, cost-cutting, downsizing and deferred investment have meant Canada’s defense capabilities have atrophied,” said 60 high-level signatories, who included several former Canadian defense ministers, military commanders, and security and intelligence officials.
Canadian movers and shakers, calling on Trudeau to do the right thing. An appeal for sanity. And do it sooner, rather than later.
But the call seems to have fallen on deaf ears, yet again.
Daniel Minden, a spokesman for Canadian Defense Minister Anita Anand, told The Post Ottawa’s “commitment to Euro-Atlantic and global security is ironclad — and we continue to make landmark investments to equip our Armed Forces.”
A laughable claim, by all accounts. Canada was deliberately left out of the AUKUS triad agreement, which is now being considered as a massive economic boon to Australia and the United Kingdom.
Minden also called the $19 billion purchase of 88 F-35 fighter jets in January the largest investment in the Royal Canadian Air Force in 30 years. A purchase that has dragged on for decades and may not materialize until 2025.
Canada is also spending $38.6 billion to “modernize its NORAD capabilities,” he said, and is “working diligently to surge the Canadian-led NATO battle group in Latvia to brigade level.”
But are we actually doing it on any of these fronts? Our allies appear to be highly skeptical. And nobody, but nobody, seems to hold the Liberals to account, on any of their promises.
The document also details a list of embarrassing problems with what it categorizes as readiness, political apathy, and procurement.
It says nearly all of Canada’s 78 Leopard II tanks require extensive maintenance and lack spare parts. In one unit, only nine of 40 are fully or partially operational.
In today’s world, that's a despicable stat. If a nation the size of Belize attacked us, we would be hard-pressed to defend ourselves.
Canadian military leaders, the report says, “perceive (Canadian) politicians do not care about supporting them and that senior politicians publicly misrepresent defence spending for political gain.”
Then there was Canada’s response to an unidentified aerial object that violated Canadian airspace in February.
Fighter jets were scrambled, but it was an American F-22 that shot the object down in Canada’s Yukon territory. At the time, Anand said the process was “sound” and that the shoot-down was “NORAD doing what it supposed to do.”
But the document says the response of the Canadian CF-18 fighters “was delayed by one hour, necessitating US assistance” — we messed up, plain and simple.
Maybe they were watching hockey or curling on TV?
Eyre told a parliamentary committee last month the jets were “somewhat delayed” by freezing rain. Right.
Sorry Jack, can’t defend Canada. It’s chilly and raining. And my Swanson TV dinner, is almost ready.
The good news? Canada has hit bottom … it can’t go any lower in its hollow promises.
If not for the Americans, we would already be speaking Mandarin.
