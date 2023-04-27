Danielle Smith

Danielle Smith

 Courtesy Alberta Government

Look what happens when adults get involved. The new Calgary arena deal, while short on details, shows highly motivated people can still come together and make things happen.

The non-negotiable lists of each of the parties were probably pretty short, but could be readily agreed to by the others.

Tags

Recommended for you

(7) comments

FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

Thank you for this column. It hits on on the Facts, unlike some commenters and their unhinged rants, this touches on exactly what needed to be done, and should have been done years ago, it wasn’t, because of the lack of leadership from Nenshi, Notley, Gondek and Kenney. None of the uninformed ranters understand that the infrastructure is what the Province is paying for, which would have to be paid for regardless, some people want things to stay just as they are, but don’t understand if you aren’t moving forward, you are falling behind. So they Scream obscenities. Smith has shown the leadership to get this done, she has accomplished much in the few short

Months as Premier, this is but one of her accomplishments. So scream on sky screamers. But just remember, there is more to a pro hockey team than just players, it takes thousands of behind the scene workers to make it work, it also is a boon to charities, and the communities they serve. How many of you screamers donate or lift a finger for charity?

Report Add Reply
AB Sovereignty
AB Sovereignty

Let the millionaires that own the flames build their building. Taxpayer money is the last thing that should be used for these projects. Much like what happened in Edmonton, the public is about to foot the bill and the ownership group reaps the rewards. Dats the facts.

Report Add Reply
FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

They are building it, Alberta is simply providing tge infrastructure for it, which we would have had to build anyways if this property was to be developed.

Report Add Reply
AB Sovereignty
AB Sovereignty

...and the taxpayer gets raped again. *sigh*

This is the last place any level of government should be spending money.

Report Add Reply
dieraci13
dieraci13

Buying votes in the city, like a real conservative

Report Add Reply
j.nagy
j.nagy

F#$K! the flames and using public funds to pay for an arena that benefits the teams owners.

Report Add Reply
FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

What about the person working at the arena to feed

Their children? F#$K them too? Or the charity who gains from the hockey team being in Calgary F#$K them too? You have no argument against this deal, so you scream obscenities, great way to make your point. Loser.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.