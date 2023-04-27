Look what happens when adults get involved. The new Calgary arena deal, while short on details, shows highly motivated people can still come together and make things happen.
The non-negotiable lists of each of the parties were probably pretty short, but could be readily agreed to by the others.
For the City of Calgary, the arena had to be built in the East Village as part of their grand redevelopment plan for Victoria Park. So we now have a new “Culture, Arts and Entertainment District” anchored by the arena. It seems to be a side detail that this is also where most of Calgary’s professional sports will take place. What we can’t have at this location is a field house and a new football stadium. These will have to wait for the redevelopment of Foothills Athletic Park.
Danielle Smith was happy to supply some money for “infrastructure” so long as an announcement could be made prior to the formal writ drop for the election. To delay the announcement any further would be seen to be even more crass electioneering than the current announcement.
For the Flames, they just wanted no part of Mayor Gondek and they didn’t want to pay much more than they had committed for the previous project.
Almost everybody came out ahead.
For Smith this was huge. She is now seen as someone who can get things done. All of the naysayers who are complaining about subsidizing “billionaires and their millionaire employees” just don’t understand the arena economics in small markets. Calgary deserves a world class facility and Smith delivered one. This should earn her some benefits at the ballot box.
Also the Flames have to be happy. This deal ensures a home for a long time and puts Calgary on the map for some of the NHL’s most prestigious evens like the All Star Week and the NHL Draft. Their total financial commitment was just a bit more than the previous deal, but costs have nearly doubled. They are big winners.
Sonya Sharp also emerged as a calm, competent official and negotiator. This will no doubt be a feather in her cap as she ponders challenging Gondek in a run for the mayor’s chair in a few years.
For the city, their revitalization of Victoria Park can now proceed. Only time will tell if this strategy will generate all the economic activity to justify the huge investment. In the post-COVID world there is limited demand for pubic cultural and entertainment activities. Plus there are many more local areas in Calgary that already meet that demand. Victoria Park may just cannibalize those alternative venues. And it is also not clear how this helps fill the vacant office space in the downtown, most of which is on the west side.
Mayor Gondek has to be happy she was even invited the announcement.
The Calgary taxpayers should be holding on to their wallets. The claim taxes won’t increase because of this project stretch credibility a bit far. Where is the extra money going to come from? Of course the blame for this rests squarely on the shoulders of Gondek and her refusal to reopen negotiations when Murray Edwards came calling.
The addition of a smaller venue with a “community” hockey rink would bring us full circle to 1988 with the Saddledome and the Corral.
But at least Calgary and Alberta will now be seen as capable of playing on the world class stage.
Well done, all.
William D. Marriott is a retired economist who specialized in policy analysis of the oil and gas industry.
Thank you for this column. It hits on on the Facts, unlike some commenters and their unhinged rants, this touches on exactly what needed to be done, and should have been done years ago, it wasn’t, because of the lack of leadership from Nenshi, Notley, Gondek and Kenney. None of the uninformed ranters understand that the infrastructure is what the Province is paying for, which would have to be paid for regardless, some people want things to stay just as they are, but don’t understand if you aren’t moving forward, you are falling behind. So they Scream obscenities. Smith has shown the leadership to get this done, she has accomplished much in the few short
Months as Premier, this is but one of her accomplishments. So scream on sky screamers. But just remember, there is more to a pro hockey team than just players, it takes thousands of behind the scene workers to make it work, it also is a boon to charities, and the communities they serve. How many of you screamers donate or lift a finger for charity?
Let the millionaires that own the flames build their building. Taxpayer money is the last thing that should be used for these projects. Much like what happened in Edmonton, the public is about to foot the bill and the ownership group reaps the rewards. Dats the facts.
They are building it, Alberta is simply providing tge infrastructure for it, which we would have had to build anyways if this property was to be developed.
...and the taxpayer gets raped again. *sigh*
This is the last place any level of government should be spending money.
Buying votes in the city, like a real conservative
F#$K! the flames and using public funds to pay for an arena that benefits the teams owners.
What about the person working at the arena to feed
Their children? F#$K them too? Or the charity who gains from the hockey team being in Calgary F#$K them too? You have no argument against this deal, so you scream obscenities, great way to make your point. Loser.
